Dillon Danis shares two-word reaction to Alex Pereira training with Glover Teixeira in the snow

Dillon Danis has reacted to a recent Instagram clip of UFC light-heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira training with his coach Glover Teixeira. 'Poatan' is scheduled to defend his UFC light-heavyweight gold strap for the fourth time when he locks horns with top contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Given Ankalaev's background in Sambo and Greco-Roman wrestling, many predict that this will be one of the most challenging matches to date for the Brazilian fighter.

Ankalaev started his wrestling journey in Greco-Roman wrestling whilst he was enrolled at the Dagestan State University. He also received the title of Master of Sports in combat sambo. On his rise to prominence and his current status as a top fighter in the UFC, he has received numerous honors for the same.

Meanwhile, Pereira who is riding on a five-fight win streak has won his four bouts via KO/TKO. He is famed and feared for his flawless left hook.

Ahead of UFC 313 'Poatan' and his off-camp distractions including cornering Sean Strickland and meeting with Drake bothered UFC fans and pundits. However, he is now back in training and reassured everyone that he's taking the fight seriously.

Pereira was spotted training in the snow with fellow countryman Teixeira. The 37-year-old uploaded the video on Instagram and captioned it:

"Chama 🔥 no gelo 🧊"

Check out Alex Pereira's post below:

Meanwhile, Danis commented on the post:

"don't stop" [Translated from Portugese]

Check out Dillon Danis's comment below:

Dillon Danis's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Danis was also spotted training with 'Poatan'.

Magomed Ankalaev has a message for Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev has also reacted to the clip of Alex Pereira training in the snow with Glover Teixeira. Over the past few months, Ankalaev has repeatedly warned 'Poatan' of dire consequences when they meet inside the cage.

Championship Rounds on X reshared the aforementioned clip of 'Poatan' training in the snow. Ankalaev had a new message for the UFC light-heavyweight king, after coming across the footage:

"I hope you ready to do this for 25 min"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comment below:

