Dillon Danis takes aim at "Street Judas" Jorge Masvidal in the wake of Team Nate Diaz clash

Dillon Danis has taken a jibe at Jorge Masvidal following the latter's brawl with Nate Diaz's entourage. Over the years, fans have often referenced Masvidal as 'Street Jesus,' an allusion to his street-fighting background and his purported resemblance to Jesus Christ, the central figure of Christianity. Danis has now jabbed at Masvidal by labeling him "Street Judas" instead.

In the Christian faith, Judas Iscariot is believed to have been Jesus Christ's disciple who ultimately betrayed Christ. The word Judas is, therefore, associated with betrayers and/or those who exhibit other such negative qualities.

Masvidal also goes by the moniker 'Gamebred' in the combat sports world. Nevertheless, his rivals often use the term 'Street Judas' to refer to him. For instance, his former teammate and friend-turned-rival, Colby Covington, has time and again dubbed him 'Street Judas.'

Speaking of Masvidal, the Miami native is the UFC's inaugural BMF champion. He won that championship by defeating Nate Diaz via third-round TKO in an MMA match at UFC 244 (Nov. 2019). In April 2023, 'Gamebred' retired from MMA. However, in March 2024, it was revealed that he'll face Diaz in a rematch in the boxing ring.

Their boxing match was booked to transpire at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, USA, on June 1, 2024. Nevertheless, due to a scheduling clash with UFC 302 (June 1, 2024), the Diaz-Masvidal boxing match was rescheduled to take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on July 6, 2024.

During their promotional press conference in Anaheim earlier today (June 6, 2024), Team Masvidal ended up brawling with Team Diaz. Jorge Masvidal and one of his boxing coaches, Jorge Capetillo, were caught in its center. Diaz seemingly didn't partake in it, but his teammates did.

BJJ savant and former Bellator MMA star Dillon Danis put forth multiple tweets addressing it. One of the tweets comprised an image of Masvidal tussling with an individual. 'El Jefe's' comment in the tweet read as follows:

"Street Judas"

Moreover, Dillon Danis appeared to mock Jorge Masvidal over the 'Street Jesus' nickname, as he indicated that the nickname should be revoked after his performance in the brawl. Danis' tweet, which consisted of a video and photo of the brawl, read:

"Street Jesus just got his nickname revoked after that performance."

When Dillon Danis gave his prediction for the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match

At a red carpet event related to UFC megastar Conor McGregor's debut movie, 'Road House' (2024), his longtime friend Dillon Danis was in attendance. Speaking to MMA Fighting at the event earlier this year, Danis was asked about the Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal boxing match. He deemed the matchup embarrassing and a money grab. For his part, Masvidal, too, has been highly critical of Danis.

As for 'El Jefe,' he insinuated that the Diaz-Masvidal rematch wasn't an MMA bout in the UFC because the UFC wasn't interested in booking it. The veteran grappler then explained that Nate Diaz was possibly afflicted with CTE and Jorge Masvidal would likely beat him. Lambasting both Masvidal and Diaz for being unathletic, Danis said:

"I think Masvidal beats him pretty handily. I think he's more athletic."

Check out Danis' comments below (1:05):