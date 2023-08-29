Jorge Masvidal not worried about Dillon Danis, says he is more excited about replacement fight starring Mike Perry

Jorge Masvidal is unfazed by Dillon Danis' transition into the squared circle and expressed greater enthusiasm for a replacement bout featuring Mike Perry.

Danis is preparing to face Logan Paul in his return to combat sports. The two are scheduled to box each other in the co-main event on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

At the pre-fight press conference for the upcoming event featuring KSI vs. Tommy Fury as the main attraction, former UFC welterweight fighter Mike Perry was introduced as the designated substitute for the co-main event. Danis was initially slated to face off against KSI earlier this year but withdrew from the event in the weeks leading up to it.

During a recent interview with MMA Mania, Jorge Masvidal voiced his doubts regarding Danis' participation in the upcoming fight. 'Gamebred' also emphasized his interest in witnessing Perry's match against Paul:

"I don't think that boy, Dillon Danis is gonna show up. I'm gonna be honest with you, it's gonna be whoever the replacement is obviously I'm more excited about that fight."

He added:

"I just predicted Dillon getting fouling out of the competition. Like doing something to foul out if he does show up like shooting double legs, constantly tryna head butt. I just don't see him fighting."

Check out Masvidal's comments below:

Jorge Masvidal is savoring his retirement from the UFC and has shifted his focus to being a full-time fight promoter. His upcoming event is Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum, scheduled to take place on September 8, 2023, at the VySar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville.

Jorge Masvidal slams Ben Askren for seeking an MMA rematch

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren have maintained a strong rivalry since their unforgettable five-second clash in 2019, when 'Gamebred' secured a record-breaking victory with a devastating knee strike.

Recently, Askren claimed that Masvidal is apprehensive about facing him in an MMA rematch due to the fear of humiliation. This proposal came after Masvidal challenged 'Funky' to a boxing match, which Askren turned down.

During the same interview with MMA Mania, Masvidal addressed Askren's allegations.

"This guy is still talking sh*t, bro? This guy is fu*king idiot, bro. Listen, he is fu*king brain dead from that knee. I’m retired from MMA, you fu*king moron. There’s no fu*king knees in boxing, you fu*king moron. So come over, and we’ll get somebody to fu*king write you a nice cheque to fu*king get your head beat in and make the most money ever made in your career times two, but he’s such a coward he won’t do it."

Check out Masvidal's comments below (from 15:05):