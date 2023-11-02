Dillon Danis trolls "bone heads" KSI and Logan Paul as PRIME hydration brand accidentally gives away over 250,000 boxes of products for free

Dillon Danis is having a field day as Logan Paul and KSI's company Prime make a huge mistake costing them $2.25 million.

Logan Paul and KSI launched their brand Prime Hydration in January 2022, and since then, the company has seen rapid and tremendous growth. They have partnered with multiple sports teams, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and, most recently, athletes such as Erling Haaland and Israel Adesanya. However, a recent mistake by the company led to a $2.25 million loss.

Here's what Dillon Danis had to say about the situation:

"Two bone heads"

Take a look at the comment:

Danis' tweet

The company accidentally gave away over 250,000 boxes of the latest Prime Hydration sticks that turn any water bottle into a Prime drink by mixing in the powder. The total cost of the mistake came out to be around $2.25 million, according to BandarsBounties on X. Dillon Danis, who waits for Paul or KSI to make a mistake, wasted no time in trolling them for it.

The former Bellator fighter recently lost a boxing fight to Logan Paul and has been getting trolled by fans on every tweet. Fans call him a keyboard warrior for not being able to land punches on Paul during their fight.

Dillon Danis calls out Logan Paul and Jake Paul for not honoring their word

Ever since his loss to Logan Paul, Dillon Danis has been trying to win back his spot as an expert trash talker. He has been calling out anyone and everyone in the combat sports community, and the fans have flamed him for it. Most recently, following the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight, he responded to Jake Paul on X, saying:

"What about Logan? You're a fraud; you guys agree and never follow through. I’m a free agent now. Let's fight in mma and see how much of a man you really are."

Take a look at the comment:

Danis' tweet

Jake Paul called out Tyson Fury for not agreeing to a rematch with Francis Ngannou in MMA. He also stated that he tried to do the same with Nate Diaz, but the former UFC fighter bowed out. Danis claims the Paul brothers did not follow through with their promises and called 'The Problem Child' out to an MMA fight. Yet again, fans began roasting the Jiu-Jitsu expert in the comments.