Dillon Danis trolls Max Holloway after 'best boxer in UFC' comment

After Conor McGregor, it is now Dillon Danis who makes fun of Max Holloway for saying he is the best boxer in UFC. During his dominant performance against Calvin Kattar, Max Holloway did something rarely seen before that was simply a perfect icing on the cake for an already brilliant contest. In the fifth round of the bout, Max Holloway looked at the commentary team of Jon Anik, Dan Hardy, and his good friend Daniel Cormier, and started talking to them - in the middle of the fight!

He addressed DC saying "I am the best boxer in UFC", while also dodging a four punch combination from Kattar and landing a few of his own right on target. Despite a scintillating performance by Holloway, his fellow UFC fighters have not taken to his comment too kindly. Conor McGregor has already tweeted 'lol' about it, and now Dillon Danis has given his own reaction to the matter. He shared an older picture of Conor McGregor fighting Max Holloway in an attempt to undermine the former featherweight champion.

Dillon Danis is a longtime friend and trainer of McGregor's who has often taken matters into his own hand trying to defend The Irishman on social media. McGregor faced Holloway in his second fight in UFC back in 2013 after going through Marcus Brimage. McGregor won the bout via unanimous decision.

Max Holloway: If anything happens to McGregor or Poirier Dana has my number!

UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Kattar

In the post-fight interview, after thanking the organizers in Abu Dhabi, Max Holloway brought up UFC 257 scheduled to take place in this same arena next Saturday. Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon after a year to face Dustin Poirier in the rematch of their 2014 showdown.

Addressing the crowd, Max Holloway said that he was going to stick around in case UFC needs a fighter as a replacement if something happens to either Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor.

"Your boy is staying her all through the week. If anything happens... Dana knows my number, he can hit me up."

Max Holloway is sticking around if he's needed! 😅#UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/LzFItyim5O — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 16, 2021

After two title fight losses to Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway returned to winning ways quite spectacularly. The win has definitely charted the path for Holloway to challenge for the belt again.

Volkanovski is reportedly going to defend his title against Brian Ortega in March. Whoever ends up with the belt at the end of that fight is likely to face Max Holloway later in the year.