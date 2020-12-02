Dillon Danis warns he will shut Daniel Cormier's "fat mouth" over Jake Paul comments

YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA Nate Robinson in the second round of their boxing bout in the introductory card of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr event last Saturday.

After the fight, Jake Paul reitereted his wish to face UFC former double-champion Conor McGregor and his teammate Dillon Danis in a boxing match. Danis' last fight was back in June 2019, when he submitted Max Humphrey in Bellator 222.

Retired UFC light heavyweight Daniel Cormier was present in a recent ESPN podcast with Ariel Helwani. The duo talked about Paul's performance and his absurd challenge to McGregor.

“This has never happened and will never happen before. In the same breathe he calls out Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor."

Although Paul added a second victory to his so-far unbeaten record, Helwani still thinks McGregor would easily overpower Paul. A good humored Cormier also found Paul's callout comical, but gave a warning to Danis.

“Conor [McGregor] beats Jake Paul in a boxing match, but Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis," Cormier said. "Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul, because he’ll get beat up.”

Danis shares the same record of two victories out of two fights with Paul. Danis has already exchanged punches with the two Paul brothers in the past and was not impressed with the remarks made by Cormier.

"Watch that fat mouth before I shut it."

Cormier (22-3-1), who retired from his UFC career after a rematch loss to Stipe Miocic in August, did not lose time to reply to Danis' affront.

“Danis sit your ass down before I call Jake Paul for you!!!”

How serious is Jake Paul taking his fighting career?

Jake Paul has made two convincing appearances, where he knocked out his adversaries in a rather impressive fashion. The controversial YouTube star is coming off as a sensation to the fighting world.

Although he has only faced non-professional fighters, Paul is trying to settle fights with much more renowned athletes, such as Conor McGregor and Ben Askren.

In his first bout against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, Paul floored his adversary three times in the opening round. Such dominance forced the referee to declare him the winner of the visible mismatched fight.

Paul's second fight happened last weekend, when he easily beat former NBA player Nate Robinson with a sharp right-hand blow that sent the basketballer to the canvas.