'Disgusted' Conor McGregor reacts after community council calls for cancellation of IPAS contract at Merriman Hotel in Ireland

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the news of a community group calling for an end to the IPAS contract at the Merriman Hotel in Ireland.

'The Notorious' has been making headlines recently because of his constant back-and-forth with the Irish government and his political ambitions.

Most recently, as per reports, the Kinvara Community Council has called for the IPAS contract to be canceled. For the unversed, the Merriman Hotel in Kinvara has been accommodating Ukrainian refugees since 2022 and served as an International Protection Center.

However, the community council wants the contract to be canceled as they believe that the premise, being the town’s sole hotel and yet serving as a protection center, is hampering tourism.

McGregor, who has been actively speaking about the social and political issues of Ireland, shared his reaction to the news and voiced his ire. He wrote on X:

"Disgusted at government and willing to take this ALL THE WAY."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Conor McGregor hints at potential retirement

Conor McGregor’s UFC return is in limbo, and even UFC CEO Dana White has no news on when the Irishman would make his much-anticipated octagon comeback. There were rumors about the Irishman boxing Logan Paul in an exhibition match, which did not come to fruition.

In 2025, 'The Notorious' also vowed to fans and media that he would fight in the BKFC and not just promote bouts, being a part-owner.

Amid his political aspirations, McGregor, in a recent BKFC presser, had this to say about what he strives for at the moment.

"I’ve got two fights on the contract, I’m in negotiations. Last week something happened to me, I went to the White House and my heart bleeds for my country right now."

He added:

"So there’s a lot of stuff going on back home, I’m happy with what I’ve done. There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now and that’s kind of where I’m going."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

