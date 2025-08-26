Does Darren Till have a Gorilla tattoo? A closer look at the infamous cover-up 

Darren Till’s tattoo has been a talking point for years, and the conversation has not gone away in 2025. The tattoo that once showed the face of his ex-girlfriend has long since been covered, and in its place sits a gorilla that fans now identify as one of his trademarks.

The original tattoo was tied to a complicated chapter of his life. Till spent more than three years living in Brazil, where he had a daughter with his then-partner. When he returned to England in 2016, his girlfriend and child stayed behind. By 2018, he admitted he had not seen his daughter in over a year.

He said the portrait was meant to keep her close while he fought. But the relationship faded, and by the time he fought Derek Brunson in 2021, fans were already noticing shading that suggested a change. Within a year, the portrait was gone, replaced by a gorilla.

He is gearing up to take on Luke Rockhold in Manchester on Aug. 30 for the inaugural Misfits bridgerweight title. Till was released from the UFC in February 2023 after losing five of his six octagon outings.

Since then, he has competed in one exhibition boxing clash and two professional fights. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Darren Stewart in May 2025.

Darren Till calls Luke Rockhold "weak" ahead of Misfits Boxing 22 clash

Darren Till has not held back in his assessment of Luke Rockhold as the two prepare to headline Misfits Boxing 22 in Manchester. Till described Rockhold as arrogant and suggested his mentality could work against him in the ring.

He believes Rockhold carries himself as if he is above others, which Till says makes him easy to read. The former UFC title challenger dismissed Rockhold’s resilience, calling him weak and insisting personal setbacks would affect him more than they should.

Speaking in an interview with DAZN X Series, Till said:

"The problem with Luke is he's very cocky and he's very thinks he's above people. He walks around. I can imagine him probably, you know, not buying the homeless guy a sandwich. Whereas I sit down with the homeless guy, and I want to get into conversations. So I'm just like that kind of guy. So Luke thinks he's better than people. That's not a cool way to be.”

He added:

“Luke will just take advantage of himself. I can read Luke like a book. I'm not trying to say, you know, obviously he's got the tools to beat me, but I think when it comes down to psychology with Luke, I think he's a weak man... I really do. I think you give his girlfriends to leave him or something like that, you know, he'd be crying. I think it'd break him for years. Whereas as a man, you know, take two, three months and you're back to normal, aren't you? He's just weak. I can see the weakness in him.”

Check out Darren Till's comments below (2:30):

