"Does he not remember?" - Sean O'Malley left puzzled by Alexandre Pantoja's demands to release footage of him being KO'd during sparring

Sean O'Malley is confused with Alexandre Pantoja being persistent that the footage of the pair sparring be released.

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has been trashing Sean O'Malley on Instagram for a while now. The Brazilian keeps bringing up the time when the pair sparred while training together. While O'Malley has publicly revealed that he does get choked out during the sparring, he also states that he finished Pantoja in the very first round with a liver kick. 'Sugar' said:

"I'm trying to be the good guy and say, I'm not gonna post it, no one wants to see me f***ing kick you in the liver and finish you in the first round and he keeps bringing it up. But I'm the bad guy if I post it, it's like why do you keep bringing it up? I will show the world that I finished you in the first round."

He added:

"He just keeps bringing it up. Does he not think I have it? Does he not remember?"

Sean O'Malley stated that he didn't want to post the video because he wanted to be nice to his 'fellow Brazilian'. Both of them are now UFC champions and the sparring footage is from a time when O'Malley was 1-0 or 2-0 as a professional.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 32:27 onwards):

Sean O'Malley gives his opinion on Logan Paul's girlfriend suing Dillon Danis ahead of their fight

It is no secret that Dillon Danis is currently facing a lawsuit at the hands of Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal. The former UFC fighter posted lewd pictures and videos of the Sports Illustrated model on Twitter ahead of his fight against 'The Maverick' and the trash-talking tactic seems to have backfired on him. Here's what Sean O'Malley had to say about the situation:

"Whether Logan and his girl should've done that or shouldn't have, it doesn't matter. It was fight tactics, I've been sued in a fight camp, it's not fun, it's very stressful. You're getting lawyer fees every week and they add up.......It was more of a fight tactic, I think it was pure strategy for that and it worked." [from 21:06 of the video above]

Sean O'Malley believes even the lawsuit is a pure fight tactic from Logan Paul because it stresses a fighter out, especially during fight camp. The pair are set to fight on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.