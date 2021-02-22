Does UFC superstar Conor McGregor own Howler Head whiskey?

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is the owner of Proper No. 12 whiskey, not Howler Head - which is one of the labels under Wooler Brands Inc.

Howler Head whiskey is one of the biggest UFC partners at the moment, being the main sponsor of the UFC promotions "Best Seats."

The spirit is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon style, while Conor McGregor's brand is a triple distilled Irish whiskey.

While UFC had business deals with Conor McGregor's whiskey in the past, Howler Head is now the promotion's official partner. The brand is usually visible inside the UFC octagon with multiple logos around the canvas.

UFC President Dana White recently announced that the company teamed-up with Howler Head whiskey to promote the UFC Best Seats sweepstake.

The winner of the promotion will be selected in a drawing contest to watch a pay-per-view event live at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to that, the lucky winner will get various exclusive UFC items and will be able to bring a guest.

The UFC boss developed a particular taste for the bourbon when he received a box from Tyson Fury's manager, a promoter, Frank Warren. Steve Lipp, CEO of Wooler Brands Inc., told the United States of Dramerica podcast in November 2020.

"We launched in October last year and then like four-five months ago, a friend of mine - he's a boxing promoter, he promotes Tyson Fury, the British Boxer - he had sent Dana White of UFC a few bottles of Howler Head and Dana White fell in love with it. We're working on a potential partnership with those guys." said Lipp.

The UFC Best Seats promotion sponsored by Howler Head whiskey started on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 12 am EST and will end on Sunday, February 22, 2021, at 12 pm EST.

Does UFC president Dana White own Howler Head whiskey?

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

Many fans seem to believe that the whiskey brand is owned by UFC president Dana White, which is also not the case. However, UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer recently founded a whiskey company named Puncher's Chance.

"Puncher's Chance" Bourbon is all about the underdog and how one punch can change the course of our lives as we all strive for health, happiness, and prosperity," wrote Buffer on his Instagram account.