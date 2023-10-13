“Don’t come up with your own schedule" - Khabib Nurmagomedov berates team Islam Makhachev for training discrepancy ahead of UFC 294

Khabib Nurmagomedov may not be a part of the corner team for Islam Makhachev's clash with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, but he is still part of the training camp.

'The Eagle' is one of the group's most senior figures, and commands an enormous amount of respect.

Ahead of Makhachev's short-notice clash with Volkanovski, Khabib Nurmagomedov was captured sharing a passionate speech with his team about discipline and sacrifice.

It appeared that one of the team members had not stuck to the team's training schedule, which frustrated 'The Eagle'.

His demeanour while speaking exemplifies why Nurmagomedov is regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever, as he holds himself and his team to an incredibly high standard.

Videographer and film maker Will Harris, creator of Anatomy of a Fighter, captured Khabib Nurmagomedov's intense speech during episode one of his UFC 294 series. 'The Eagle' said this:

"Yesterday Movlid didn't show up, but I told him, 'You must be in the gym. Even if you're not preparing.' It doesn't matter. Everyone should be in the gym, including me. Tired or not tired. You conduct evening training or not. You shouldn't separate yourself from the team. Everyone should be in the gym. He was supposed to have at least three rounds of wrestling... and only then can you go home."

He continued:

"We all know what it's like six days before a fight. Or do you think we weren't here, we didn't fight? Do you understand? In the evening, go and work the pads, stretch, sauna. I understand everything. But don't come up with your own schedule here."

Watch the video below from 7:15:

Khabib Nurmagomedov welcomes all challengers to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Khabib Nurmagomedov was less than concerned about who replaced Charles Oliveira as Islam Makhachev's opponent at UFC 294 next weekend.

'Do Bronx' suffered a gruesome cut above his eye in his final training session before flying to Abu Dhabi, and was forced to withdraw from the bout.

Oliveira was swiftly replaced by Alexander Volkanovski, who will be taking on Islam Makhachev in an epic rematch of their UFC 284 clash in February, which the Dagestani won via unanimous decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked to share his thoughts about the late-notice change of opponent, and he said this:

"If somebody can make 155, and the UFC say this guy is a contender, who cares? It doesn't matter. Brother, if King Kong can make 155, okay bring this guy here. Doesn't matter"

Watch the video below:

