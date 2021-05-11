Did Donald Cerrone nearly die in an ATV accident 15 years ago?

UFC veteran Donald Cerrone is a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie. Despite the UFC clearly restricting its fighters from 'dangerous activities', 'Cowboy' notoriously embarks on risky adventures even during fight weeks.

In 2006, 'Cowboy' got into a horrendous accident when he landed on the handlebars of his ATV during a motocross adventure. According to a report from the Dailymail, Donald Cerrone was trying to attempt a jump and ended up wrecking his ATV.

As a result, Cerrone sustained fatal injuries and was briefly pronounced dead at the hospital. The Colorado native was revived after three attempts by doctors before being put into a medically induced coma for a fortnight.

Upon resuscitating, the former lightweight title challenger was told he had broken all 24 ribs and doctors had removed 12-ft of his intestines. The surgery resulted in an 8-inch scar on Cerrone's stomach that is visible on the 'BMF ranch' owner's stomach even today.

"I was racing some motocross and I wrecked real bad and just kind of spilled my guts out. They had to take a bunch of my intestines and part of my stomach," said Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Despite undergoing surgery, Donald Cerrone's intestinal problems were not resolved in 2006. 'Cowboy' reportedly felt acute pain in his midsection in 2012, two weeks ahead of his clash with Jeremy Stephens. Cerrone was rushed to the Emergency Room, where doctors had to pump his stomach with warm H2O.

Reflecting on the gruesome episode, 'Cowboy' told Sherdog.com:

"My stomach basically rolled around the intestine. Man, talk about pain. It was like someone was stabbing me. Oh, it was so brutal. I had to go to the ER, and basically they had to empty all of my intestines out and then rush water down my stomach and try to get it to unspin, kind of like a garden hose. If you have a kink in the hose, you run water and the pressure will cause it to unravel. It worked, so thank God.”

Donald Cerrone's last UFC outing

Donald Cerrone was last seen in the UFC Octagon at UFC Vegas 26. 'Cowboy' fought up-and-coming welterweight Alex Morono in the co-main event. Morono secured a TKO victory in the very first round, handing the UFC veteran his third welterweight defeat in a row.

UFC president Dana White recently stated in an interview with ESPN that Donald Cerrone's next fight would possibly be his last octagon outing in the UFC.

