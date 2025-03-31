Drew Dober claps back at bettor’s complaint with savage response over parlay loss against Manuel Torres: "I lost more money than you did"

Drew Dober responded to a fan who recently called him out for being the only loss on his UFC parlay.

Ad

On Saturday night, the UFC returned to Mexico City, Mexico, for a fight night event ending with Brandon Moreno defeating Steve Erceg.

In the co-main event, the pro-Mexican crowd went crazy when their countryman, Manuel Torres, secured a first-round TKO win against the notoriously durable Drew Dober.

One fan reacted to Dober's loss by posting his parlay on X, which featured four wins before falling short due to Torres' finish.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The fan added the following caption to their X post:

Ad

Trending

"Just missed yesterday thank you @DrewDober now how am I going to pay child support"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dober responded by saying:

"I lost more money than you did. Wear a condom"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew Dober releases statement following UFC Mexico loss against Manuel Torres

Drew Dober's last win was a first-round knockout against Ricky Glenn in October 2023. The well-respected lightweight has since suffered consecutive defeats against Renato Moicano, Jean Silva, and Manuel Torres.

Following his latest defeat, Dober responded on X, saying:

"Well, that sucked. A beautifully timed one two by Manuel Torres. There's not much to go off of other than, unfortunately, stepping in front of the rear hand of a long power puncher."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another post, Dober added:

"As much as I love Mexico City, it's given me two of my most embarrassing losses of my career, haha. But the food and people are still the best. I'm happy and healthy and excited to be a stay at home dad for a while."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dober was once seen as a rising contender in the UFC lightweight division. The American won three consecutive fights in 2022, all by KO/TKO. He's since lost four of his last five fights. Despite the negative results, he continues to earn respect from fans for his entertaining fighting style and humble personality.

Meanwhile, Torres started his UFC with three consecutive first-round finishes. He endured a first-round knockout loss against Ignacio Bahamondes in September 2024 before bouncing back against Dober.

Ad

At 30 years old, Torres has solidified himself as a 155-pound potential contender moving forward.

Check out Manuel Torres' finish against Drew Dober at UFC Mexico below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.