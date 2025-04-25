Dricus du Plessis’ coach takes savage swipe at “jealous” Alex Pereira while weighing in on 'Poatan' feud

Dricus du Plessis' continued success as the UFC middleweight champion saw him share interest in facing then-light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian traded words with du Plessis online as tensions between the pair began to grow. In Du Plessis' previous title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 312, Pereira was a part of the American's corner team.

Ad

During Strickland's pre-fight media day at UFC 312, he shared that Pereira "hates" Du Plessis for some reason, but did not divulge any specifics. The South African's longtime coach, Morne Visser, recently addressed Pereira's dislike for 'Stillknocks' during an interview with Submission Radio.

Visser took aim at the former light heavyweight champion's previous performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, saying:

"We really wanted to fight him. I think what he dislikes about Dricus is that Dricus can fight anywhere. MMA is a man's sport, there's a lot of ego involved. I think he was just jealous about Dricus being an all-round fighter. We've proven it time and again. We've finished guys on the floor [and] we've finished guys in stand-up in Dricus' career. Pereira has never done that."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"Look at how bad he looked in his last fight, I mean, it didn't go his way. Ankalaev just outplayed him. I speak to a lot of people, they say it was a boring fight. I say it was a brilliant fight. The gameplan of Ankalaev and his team was absolutely superb... That's the only thing Pereira does... He hooks you, what else can he do? And that stupid low-low. What else can he do? He's s**t in the clinch, he's s**t on the floor, he's s**t in grappling."

Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' coach blast Alex Pereira below (15:00):

Ad

Dricus du Plessis addresses rumored injury struggles

It was recently reported that Dricus du Plessis suffered a shin break in training and would be forced out of his expected matchup against Khamzat Chimaev in the coming months.

However, the middleweight champion has addressed the rumors of his broken leg, dispelling any notion of the reports being factual. Du Plessis assured fans that he was okay, and that his fight contract with Chimaev had yet to be signed. He wrote on Instagram:

Ad

"Everyone had their opinions and rumors and stories about a shin break and injuries etc. I found it all very entertaining, unfortunately none of it is true myself... The June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight, I am the champion I know when I fight... Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned."

Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.