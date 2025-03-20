"Dude farmed content off them like a pro" - Fans react to Andrew Tate and Paddy Pimblett getting hilariously pranked by a fake Power Slap reporter

A fake Power Slap reporter trolling Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and Paddy Pimblett has caught the attention of combat sports fans worldwide. The prank was favorably received by many, who found it entertaining.

The Tate brothers and Pimblett were in attendance at Power Slap 12, which took place earlier this month at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. During the event, they were approached by what appeared to be a Power Slap reporter who asked them questions in gibberish, drawing hilarious reactions from the former kickboxers and the surging UFC lightweight.

Check out their interaction below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Dude farmed content off them like a pro''

Others commented:

''Tate and Pimblett just got slapped harder by a prank than they ever will in the ring!''

''Love it or hate it, this prank was pure entertainment''

''This dude found a way to monetize interviews while only saying 2 words from the English dictionary ….we’re so fu*king cooked as a society''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

The Tate brothers were finally permitted to leave Romania earlier this month and traveled to various cities in the United States. They notably attended UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas the day after Power Slap.

As for Pimblett, he is set to face Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It will be the first five-rounder of 'The Baddy's' UFC career.

Dana White welcomes Andrew and Tristan Tate at Power Slap 12

The Tate brothers are former kickboxers, with Andrew notably competing in MMA as well. The polarizing figures attended their first-ever UFC event earlier this month, and the night before, they met UFC CEO Dana White at Power Slap 12.

Their link-up drew a variety of reactions from fans, with many criticizing White for allowing the Tates to attend the event. However, Andrew and Tristan have a positive relationship with many in the MMA community, including Sean O'Malley, Khamzat Chimaev, and more.

