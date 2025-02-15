"Dudes being dudes", "Absolutely awesome seeing stuff like this"- Fans react as Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya shares Zyn at UFC 312

Fans were happy to see Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya seemingly squashing their rivalry while attending UFC 312.

On Feb. 8, UFC 312 went down inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The main event featured Dricus du Plessis defending his middleweight world title via unanimous decision in a rematch against Sean Strickland.

During the recent event, a video went viral of former rivals Pereira and Adesanya sitting next to each other as spectators. At one point, the UFC superstars bonded when Adesanya accepted a Zyn, also known as a nicotine supplement, from Pereira.

The footage of Adesanya taking the Zyn was re-posted on X, leading to the following fan reactions in the comment section:

"Absolutely awesome seeing stuff like this. Battle like men in the cage with large amounts of respect outside of it..."

"Dudes being dudes"

"Good to see them hanging out."

"Izzy & Poatan being buddies now is crazy"

X comments

Pereira and Adesanya first fought in the UFC in April 2023. Pereira was attempting to dethrone Adesanya of the middleweight world title, while Adesanya looked to avenge two losses he suffered against Pereira in kickboxing.

Pereira defeated Adesanya at UFC 281 via fifth-round standing TKO. Six months later, 'The Last Stylebender' avenged the loss with a second-round knockout win to regain the UFC middleweight strap from Pereira.

Check out Adesanya and Pereira share a wholesome moment at UFC 312 below:

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya likely won't fight each other in UFC again

Since defeating Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya has endured a brutal chapter in his fighting career. The former UFC middleweight chapter has suffered three consecutive losses against Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov.

Meanwhile, Pereira moved up to light heavyweight after his loss against Adesanya. 'Poatan' has since won five consecutive fights, claiming the 205-pound world title and defending the throne three times.

On March 8, Pereira looks to extend his light heavyweight title reign against Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event.

Adesanya's attempt at moving up to light heavyweight in March 2021 was unsuccessful. 'The Last Stylebender' hasn't voiced any interest in making the change again, making a third fight against Pereira in the UFC unlikely.

