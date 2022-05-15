"I'll fight you too" - Dustin Poirier claims he'll fight undefeated welterweight Sean Brady, 170-pounder agrees

Dustin Poirier is eyeing a return to action this summer. The former interim lightweight champion is yet to find an opponent and recently issued an "international callout" as he seeks a dancing partner for UFC 277 on July 30. Welterweight contender Sean Brady is the latest fighter Poirier has seemingly called out.

Former title challenger and No.7-ranked welterweight Stephen Thompson replied to Poirier's call for an opponent.

No.9-ranked 170-pound contender Sean Brady, who has previously called out Thompson, subsequently suggested a fight between himself and 'Wonderboy' to keep the welterweight division moving. The undefeated phenom tweeted:

"Or we could fight and keep the division going @WonderboyMMA"

Poirier then chimed in, claiming that he is open to fighting Brady too. 'The Diamond' wrote on Twitter:

"I'll fight you too cuh"

Brady was quick to reply with the following tweet:

Poirier will be itching to return to the win column in his next outing. In his last appearance inside the octagon, he came up short against Charles Oliveira in a lightweight championship fight. He has previously hinted at a move to welterweight and has a number of options if he opts to move up to 170 pounds.

Dustin Poirier agreed to fight Colby Covington

Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington used to be teammates and training partners at the American Top Team gym in Florida for many years until Covington adopted his pro-wrestling style persona and alienated himself from ATT. Poirier previously stated that he has no intentions of fighting 'Chaos', despite the latter making crude remarks about his family.

At a media scrum earlier this year, 'The Diamond' said:

“He’s not making money off of my career, what I’ve done. This is something different. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC.”

Watch Dustin Poirier discuss a potential Colby Covington fight below (3:54):

Interestingly, it appears as though Poirier has had a change of heart. Seemingly desperate for an opponent for UFC 277, 'The Diamond' tagged Covington in a tweet and wrote:

"July 30th i accept"

Fight Scout @FightScoutApp



Check us out Dustin Poirier accepts Colby Covington’s challenge to face him July 30thCheck us out fightscout.app Dustin Poirier accepts Colby Covington’s challenge to face him July 30thCheck us out fightscout.app https://t.co/SKpF4JY0fF

