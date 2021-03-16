Dustin Poirier Day: How Lafayette has honoured its favourite son for his UFC achievements

It is a not a secret that Dustin Poirier is a much-loved figure in his hometown of Lafayette in Louisiana, USA. He has now been specially honoured by the town authority for what he has done for Lafayette.

Lafayette's Mayor-President Josh Guillory has proclaimed the 15th of March to be the 'Dustin Poirier Day' to commemorate everything 'El Diamante' has achieved in his career.

It is true that if anyone from Lafayette deserves a day named after them, it is Dustin Poirier.

He has not only put the town on the map with his achievements in the UFC, but Dustin Poirier has also contributed towards the community.

What has Dustin Poirier done for the town of Lafayette?

Dustin Poirier, who was born and raised in Lafayette, founded The Good Fight Foundation with his wife Jolie Poirier in 2018 to give back to the community where he has grown up in.

It started off when the Poirier family raised a significant amount of money by auctioning off memorabilia from Dustin Poirier's UFC career to help the underprivileged communities of Lafayette.

Following the success of the first fundraiser, Dustin and Jolie Poirier started auctioning off fight kits after every Dustin Poirier fight since UFC 211, when the 32-year-old fought Eddie Alvarez.

The bout had ended in a 'No Contest' because of an accidental knee, but the amount raised from the auction helped provide 3,000 meals for the local Second Harvest Food Bank.

Auctions of Dustin Poirier's fight kits have contributed towards a number of charitable causes, starting from helping the family of a Lafayette policemen who was killed on duty to building fresh water wells for schools and orphanages in Uganda.

The latter was made possible by auctioning off Khabib Nurmagomedov's T-shirt post-UFC 242, which brought in more than $100,000.

After his win over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier's kit helped fund women and children in Acadiana.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Good Fight Foundation collaborated with Deanos Pizza to donate 1,000 meals to frontline workers and hospital staff in Lafayette for the entire week after Easter Sunday.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not the only fighter to have brought attention to Dustin Poirier's charity.

Dustin Poirier's most recent opponent, Conor McGregor, donated a whopping amount of $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation to commemorate their UFC 257 bout. Dustin Poirier later confirmed that the Irishman's team had reached out to The Good Fight Foundation to do the needful in this regard.