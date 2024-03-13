Dustin Poirier issues sharp five-word response after Benoit Saint Denis blames 'dehydration' for KO loss at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier recently reacted after Benoit Saint Denis claimed his knockout loss at UFC 299 was attributed to dehydration.

It was an entertaining bout that saw 'God of War' have his fair share of moments, but the former interim UFC lightweight champion regrouped and found his timing with his counterstrikes. He dropped the Frenchman with a powerful right hook and landed another right hook when he was on the ground before the referee stopped the bout.

Saint Denit took to his Instagram account, opened up about his setback, and vowed to get back on track to achieve his goal in the UFC lightweight division. He mentioned that he fought while being dehydrated and noted that the opportunity to fight 'The Diamond' was too big to pass up. He wrote:

"I fought completely dehydrated, frustration is huge but it's hard to judge when to cancel such an opportunity."

The post clearly caught Poirier's attention as it resulted in him sharing a post of his own along with a caption that took a jibe at 'God of War'. He wrote:

"Gotta stay hydrated out there!"

It will be interesting to see whether Saint Denis will respond to Poirier's post or if he will use the loss as a valuable learning experience for him.

Dustin Poirier reveals what he told Dana White at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier took a huge risk when he accepted a fight with Benoit Saint Denis as he was taking on an opponent that was ranked outside the top 10 of the lightweight division.

Fortunately for 'The Diamond', he earned an impressive knockout win over the young, surging lightweight and revealed a conversation he had with Dana White following the win at UFC 299. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier mentioned that he reminded White of what would happen should he fight young contenders. He said:

"It looked like I was talking to [Donald] Trump, I was talking to Dana [White]...I said, 'Hey, you want me to fight these young motherfu**ers, huh? This is what happens.'"

