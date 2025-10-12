Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway BMF title idea

Earlier this evening, Charles Oliveira called for a shot at Max Holloway's BMF title, following his submission win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio. The callout has the MMA world abuzz, with Dustin Poirier even taking to social media to campaign for the match-up.

Oliveira came to Rio de Janeiro fresh off a first-round KO loss to Ilia Topuria. The lead-up to his latest fight had also been turbulent for 'do Bronx' with his originally scheduled opponent, Rafael Fiziev, getting replaced by 'Gamer' following a knee injury.

Nevertheless, Oliveira shone brightly, dominating the proficient wrestler on the ground in the first round, before submitting him via a face crank in the second.

As it was, the Brazilian already had his next opponent in mind. Amid the deafening roars of his home crowd, the 35-year-old called for the UFC brass to give him a shot at Holloway's BMF title:

"Hey Hunter [Campbell], Charles Oliveira, and Max Holloway [for] the BMF. Let's make that happen."

Holloway, who was streaming on Kick during the event, agreed to the challenge, suggesting March in Las Vegas as the perfect time and place. 'Blessed' already holds a TKO win over Oliveira from their 2015 fight.

Be that as it may, Poirier, who has faced both men during his time at the UFC, is all in favor of the matchup. In a post on X, he wrote:

"Charles vs Max for BMF is a great fight to make. [Salute emoji]"

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Charles vs Max for BMF is a great fight to make 🫡

'The Diamond' holds a 2-1 record against Holloway, beating the former featherweight champion during their first two encounters at UFC 143 and UFC 236, before dropping a unanimous decision in his retirement fight at UFC 318.

Although the Louisiana native has no plans to return to MMA, he recently expressed an interest in taking on fellow ex-UFC star Nate Diaz under the Zuffa boxing banner.

