Dustin Poirier reveals who the better boxer is between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier believes that Max Holloway is a better boxer than Conor McGregor. Having fought them twice, Dustin Poirier considers that Holloway is more well-rounded, while McGregor has the most potent punch.

The first time Dustin Poirier met Holloway in the Octagon was in 2012 when The Diamond still competed as a featherweight. In their second bout in 2019, Dustin Poirier got the better of Holloway to capture the interim UFC lightweight championship.

Against McGregor, Dustin Poirier suffered a crushing knockout in their first lightweight bout in 2014. However, the rematch at UFC 257 saw Dustin Poirier getting his revenge against McGregor with a technical knockout in the second round.

While speaking to The Fight with Teddy Atlas YouTube channel, Dustin Poirier spoke about who he thinks is the better boxer between McGregor and Holloway.

"Conor McGregor is definitely the better puncher. It seems like Max puts things together. He is in the position to throw combinations better. I think Max Holloway," affirmed Dustin Poirier.

The two interviewers praised Dustin Poirier's latest performance against McGregor, pointing out how The Diamond used various MMA skills to get the victory, while his opponent focused almost solely on boxing.

"That was the gameplan: To use everything. To not be a boxer, or to not be a wrestler," agreed Dustin Poirier. "It was to go in there and to kick when I saw kicks open, to wrestle when I saw wrestling, to punch when there were openings, to use the full arsenal of mixed martial arts."

Is Dustin Poirier making a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor?

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Dustin Poirier posted a message on his Twitter account hinting that a possible third duel with Conor McGregor is on the cards.

After McGregor indicated that he would be open to meeting Dustin Poirier one more time in the Octagon, The Diamond quickly replied and made himself available for the trilogy.

"You know we are going to do it a third time," Dustin Poirier wrote.

You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 3, 2021

However, some MMA fans and experts have speculated whether the message was, in fact, directed at McGregor. After his victory at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier called out Max Holloway for his boxing skills. Could he be hinting at a trilogy fight with Holloway instead? Sound off in the comments.