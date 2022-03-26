Dustin Poirier reveals his current walk around weight

Dustin Poirier has revealed that he currently walks around at 180-183lb.

'The Diamond' recently interacted with his fans on Twitter. One fan (@jesseha98530349) asked Poirier if he wanted to fight in the 170lb division, considering he has the size and power to succeed in the weight class. The former interim lightweight champion replied:

"Been waking up between 180lbs-183lbs I can make either. Just depends what opportunities come up."

Poirier last fought against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 for the lightweight title. He was submitted once again on his second shot at the undisputed UFC 155lb title. Khabib Nurmagomedov also choked out the Louisiana native during their title fight at UFC 242.

He has been aiming for a bout against Nate Diaz for a while now. 'The Diamond' was slated to fight the Stockton native back at UFC 230. However, that fight never materialized as Poirier had to pull out of the contest. The duo have been going back-and-forth recently with both seemingly interested in an octagon showdown.

Colby Covington has been calling out Dustin Poirier for a while now

Colby Covington, a former teammate of Poirier, has been relentlessly calling him out lately. Dustin Poirier previously said that it's "on sight" with Covington if they ever cross paths. However, he isn't willing to fight the No.1-ranked welterweight inside the octagon, as he doesn't want Covington to make money from a potential showdown.

'Chaos' has been ruthless in his verbal attacks towards Poirier. Last year, he insulted his former teammate's wife. The Californian also trashed 'The Diamond' for not cornering Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Watch Dustin Poirier talk about fighting Colby Covington below:

Poirier appeared for an interview at the UFC Vegas 50 post-fight show and addressed Covington's call-outs:

"It’s all good. It is what it is. People want big fights. That’s a big fight. He wants a big fight. Obviously, he’s not in line for the title fight. He lost twice to the champ so he probably needs a few more wins, but I would think if you want to get back to that strap, you’ve got to fight welterweight contenders." (h/t mmafighting.com)

