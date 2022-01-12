Dustin Poirier is still eagerly waiting to fight Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier has revealed that he is still anticipating a fight with Nate Diaz to come to fruition. A potential bout between the two southpaws has been in the works for quite some time now.

'The Diamond' recently tweeted:

"Waiting on the call"

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Waiting on the call Waiting on the call

Diaz and Poirier were originally scheduled to square off at UFC 230 in 2018. However, an injury to 'The Diamond' derailed the fight.

Over three years later, it appears as though we could finally see the duo lock horns inside the octagon. They have been going back-and-forth on social media in recent weeks, with both fighters expressing an interest in taking on one another.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Tdoe2Real @Tdoe27008165 Whats really going on with @NateDiaz209 vs @DustinPoirier ??? Why is this not announced? Are we really not going to get to see these fireworks? No way this is about to pass us for the second time!!! Whats really going on with @NateDiaz209 vs @DustinPoirier ??? Why is this not announced? Are we really not going to get to see these fireworks? No way this is about to pass us for the second time!!! Im down, he's not twitter.com/Tdoe27008165/s… Im down, he's not twitter.com/Tdoe27008165/s…

Both Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are coming off losses.

Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to British welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last year. Poirier's most recent octagon outing came in a lightweight championship bout against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, where 'The Diamond' was submitted in the third round.

Nate Diaz claims the UFC isn't interested in a potential fight with Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz recently revealed that he had spoken to the UFC brass about a potential bout with Dustin Poirier. Diaz claimed the promotion wasn't keen on booking the fight. He also took a dig at Poirier, saying he "sucks."

The Stockton-based fighter tweeted:

"I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp [Dustin Poirier] fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this [fist emoij] Ps Olivera you suck too."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 🏼

Ps Olivera you suck too I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do thisPs Olivera you suck too I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this 👊🏼Ps Olivera you suck too

Diaz has just one fight remaining on his current contract with the UFC. He is yet to reach an agreement with the promotion as far as an extension is concerned. Poirier, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back and return to winning ways as soon as possible.

UFC president Dana White recently shared that he is willing to book a fight between the two UFC stars.

During the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference, White claimed that if Poirier and Diaz showcase a mutual interest in fighting one another, the UFC will go ahead and book it.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dana White says UFC will do Poirier vs. Diaz if the fighters and fans want it Dana White says UFC will do Poirier vs. Diaz if the fighters and fans want it 👀 https://t.co/MXGQ9ZnBc7

It remains to be seen if the fight will materialize or not.

