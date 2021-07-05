Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor net worth comparison: How much richer is the Irishman?

Conor McGregor reached new heights in the world of MMA by topping Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in 2020. While most of his earnings for the year came in the form of business ventures outside the octagon, it remains a landmark achievement.

'The Notorious' earned a whopping $180 million from January 5, 2020 to January 5, 2021. The majority of his earnings came by selling his majority stake in Proper No.12, his Irish Whisky brand. Conor McGregor's net worth, today, is estimated to be approximately $200 million.

Conor McGregor is the world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes 💰 pic.twitter.com/kKqZNZ7cQ4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 12, 2021

McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264. The two faced each other earlier this year in a rematch of their featherweight bout that took place back in 2014. Only this time, they both fought at 155 pounds.

Poirier became the first person to knock McGregor out inside the octagon. Furthermore, he also took home one of the biggest purses of his UFC career, which is something that comes as a perk of fighting Conor McGregor.

UFC 257 Purses: Conor McGregor Takes Home $5 million, Dustin Poirier Earns Career-High $1 million https://t.co/vwQKoJwHre — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) January 23, 2021

Dustin Poirier has toiled long and hard to reach a point in his career where he can claim to be the best fighter there is. Thanks to his love for violence and extensive participation in competition, coupled with his complete opposite image outside of the octagon, Dustin Poirier makes for a thoroughly marketable athlete. Because of this, he's enjoyed heavier pockets in recent years.

Dustin Poirier's net worth, as of 2021, is estimated to be $4 million.

Dustin Poirier: Sources of earnings

Dustin Poirier's earnings have largely come by way of his work inside the octagon. For starters, the Lafayette fighter has won Performance of the Night fours times, Submission of the Night once and Fight of the Night seven times, with each bonus bringing in a hefty $50,000 to the bank.

In his past 8 fights, Dustin Poirier has earned 5 "Fight of the Night" bonuses and another "Performance of the Night" bonus.



He might have earned another bonus but the first fight with Eddie Alvarez was a no contest.#UFCVegas4 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 28, 2020

Furthermore, Dustin Poirier began his own CBD venture. Of course, another business venture of his, 'Poirier's Louisiana Style' hot sauce, is already very famous inside and outside the MMA community.

Poirier has also garnered partnerships and endorsements from various brands like Celsius, Everlast and Samsung.

Conor McGregor: Sources of earnings

Conor McGregor's surge towards stardom was ignited by his brash personality and carried by his exceptional ability to back up his claims inside the octagon. However, he soon took the financial aspect of his life up by a notch, adding business ventures and endorsements aplenty.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment is one such venture that stood out. Another turning point of his career, financially, was his boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather that helped rake in an enormous amount of money. The logo of McGregor Sports and Entertainment was visible on the canvas.

Other ventures include Proper No. 12, McGregor F.A.S.T. (fitness venture) and August McGregor (clothing line).

