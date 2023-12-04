MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Eddie Alvarez gets emotional about wife Jamie's infamous crowd-yelling during his fights

Eddie Alvarez gets emotional about wife Jamie's infamous crowd-yelling during his fights

By Johny Payne
Modified Dec 04, 2023 04:36 GMT
Jamie Alvarez and Eddie Alvarez [*Image courtesy: @jamie_alvarez15 Instagram]
Jamie Alvarez and Eddie Alvarez [*Image courtesy: @jamie_alvarez15 Instagram]

Eddie Alvarez appeared to get emotional while addressing his wife Jamie Alvarez's infamous crowd-yelling during his fights. The high school sweethearts got married back in the year 2008.

Together, they have four children, three sons and a daughter. Alvarez, who was raised in Kensington, Philadelphia, has been quite vocal about the financial issues he faced growing up. The 39-year-old has consistently credited his partner, Jamie, for helping him overcome those hardships and become a successful sportsperson.

Jamie Alvarez has been a fixture in the majority of her husband's combat sports contests, supporting him and loudly cheering for him from ringside/cageside. Certain sections of the combat sports community have criticized her for purportedly being too loud during Eddie Alvarez's matchups, be it in MMA or bare-knuckle boxing.

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez's most recent combat sports contest witnessed him fight former UFC welterweight Mike Perry for the symbolic 'King of Violence' title. Their bare-knuckle boxing matchup headlined BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 2, 2023, and saw Perry win via second-round TKO (corner stoppage).

Watch Alvarez's BKFC 56 post-fight press conference below:

youtube-cover

During the BKFC 56 post-fight press conference, Eddie Alvarez was asked about Jamie Alvarez's boisterous support for him ringside. In a heartwarming and emotional response, Alvarez praised her and stated:

"Bro, I don't know how many promoters I had to apologize to about my wife. I met my wife when I was 15 years old. You guys are gonna make me emotional. I have four children, and she -- my wife would pick me up from North Philly when I was no one."
"And people see her yelling in the crowd and say bad things to her. But the truth is like, when I was nobody, at 15 years old, she picked me up from a terrible place and believed in me. So, when she yells, let her yell, guys. She cares, and I have four kids. So, let her yell."

Check out Alvarez's comments in the video below:

Is a Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez rematch on the horizon after BKFC 56?

In the aftermath of BKFC 56, BKFC president David Feldman indicated that the promotion could potentially book a Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez rematch next. Feldman implied that the rematch could transpire in Alvarez's native Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, during his in-ring post-fight interview, Mike Perry called out UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Besides that, Perry issued a challenge to boxer and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and even took to X recently to call out former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal.

As for former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, at the 5:35-minute mark of his post-fight press conference, he was asked about Feldman's idea of his facing Perry in a rematch in Philadelphia. 'The Underground King' seemed excited about the idea and said:

"Oh, man! That'd be a beautiful motherf**king thing. I'll tell you that. Hey, one more time, Mikey, please. Give it to me. You come to North Philly, you do me that favor, big dog."

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...