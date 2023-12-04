Eddie Alvarez gets emotional about wife Jamie's infamous crowd-yelling during his fights

Eddie Alvarez appeared to get emotional while addressing his wife Jamie Alvarez's infamous crowd-yelling during his fights. The high school sweethearts got married back in the year 2008.

Together, they have four children, three sons and a daughter. Alvarez, who was raised in Kensington, Philadelphia, has been quite vocal about the financial issues he faced growing up. The 39-year-old has consistently credited his partner, Jamie, for helping him overcome those hardships and become a successful sportsperson.

Jamie Alvarez has been a fixture in the majority of her husband's combat sports contests, supporting him and loudly cheering for him from ringside/cageside. Certain sections of the combat sports community have criticized her for purportedly being too loud during Eddie Alvarez's matchups, be it in MMA or bare-knuckle boxing.

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez's most recent combat sports contest witnessed him fight former UFC welterweight Mike Perry for the symbolic 'King of Violence' title. Their bare-knuckle boxing matchup headlined BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 2, 2023, and saw Perry win via second-round TKO (corner stoppage).

Watch Alvarez's BKFC 56 post-fight press conference below:

During the BKFC 56 post-fight press conference, Eddie Alvarez was asked about Jamie Alvarez's boisterous support for him ringside. In a heartwarming and emotional response, Alvarez praised her and stated:

"Bro, I don't know how many promoters I had to apologize to about my wife. I met my wife when I was 15 years old. You guys are gonna make me emotional. I have four children, and she -- my wife would pick me up from North Philly when I was no one."

"And people see her yelling in the crowd and say bad things to her. But the truth is like, when I was nobody, at 15 years old, she picked me up from a terrible place and believed in me. So, when she yells, let her yell, guys. She cares, and I have four kids. So, let her yell."

Check out Alvarez's comments in the video below:

Is a Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez rematch on the horizon after BKFC 56?

In the aftermath of BKFC 56, BKFC president David Feldman indicated that the promotion could potentially book a Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez rematch next. Feldman implied that the rematch could transpire in Alvarez's native Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, during his in-ring post-fight interview, Mike Perry called out UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Besides that, Perry issued a challenge to boxer and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and even took to X recently to call out former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal.

As for former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, at the 5:35-minute mark of his post-fight press conference, he was asked about Feldman's idea of his facing Perry in a rematch in Philadelphia. 'The Underground King' seemed excited about the idea and said:

"Oh, man! That'd be a beautiful motherf**king thing. I'll tell you that. Hey, one more time, Mikey, please. Give it to me. You come to North Philly, you do me that favor, big dog."