Mike Perry calls out "original bare-knuckle boxer" Jorge Masvidal despite recent 'BMF' comments 

Mike Perry was crowned the 'King of Violence' after a resounding TKO (corner stoppage) victory over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the main event clash of BKFC 56.

In the lead-up to this showdown, Perry boldly asserted that the BKFC title held greater significance than the UFC's renowned BMF championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Perry dismissed Justin Gaethje's claim as the rightful titleholder of the 'BMF' championship. He went on to declare that the original BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal, holds the authentic claim to the title.

Most recently, Perry seized the opportunity to challenge Masvidal for a potential showdown following the victory over Alvarez. The BKFC marquee attraction wrote:

"A definite tough fight, the toughest out there, would be the original bare-knuckle boxer, I watched him on Kimbo Fights on YouTube in high school. I know calling him out could open a whole new world between us but man to man for the prize of a lifetime it would be an honor to bare-knuckle fight @GamebredFighter"

Check out Mike Perry's tweet below:

In a spectacular conclusion to BKFC 56, Mike Perry showcased his dominance by forcing Eddie Alvarez's team to stop the fight after the second round due to accumulated damage. After enduring two fiercely intense and violent rounds, Alvarez's face showed the toll of Perry's relentless onslaught, evident through a left eye nearly swollen shut and a notable cut on his eyelid.

Following the victory, Perry has set his sights on thrilling superfights against prominent names in combat sports. Among the potential matchups, Perry is eyeing a super fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.

Mike Perry issues bold challenge to Conor McGregor

BKFC 56 main event featuring Mike Perry against Eddie Alvarez delivered an adrenaline-fueled clash, culminating in Perry securing victory via TKO in the second round and earning the title of the 'King of Violence.'

With this triumph, Perry solidified his position as the face of BKFC. However, his ambitions extend beyond the title, and he is eager to explore new challenges. With that in mind, Perry called out UFC star Conor McGregor for a potential clash in the post-fight interview, stating:

“Conor McGregor would be a great matchup. I just beat somebody he fought for a world title. Who’s bigger than that? There’s no one bigger than Conor McGregor except me.”

Catch Mike Perry's call-out below:

