Leon Edwards and Darren Till launch UFC's youth mentoring program focused on reducing knife crime in local UK communities

Leon Edwards, Darren Till and Jimi Manuwa have teamed up to launch a youth mentoring program alongside the UFC and OnSide.

The project has been in the works for quite some time now, with all three of the aforementioned British fighters trying to help their own communities.

Leon Edwards, Darren Till & Manuwa team up

In this instance Edwards is doing so for Birmingham, Till for Liverpool and Manuwa for London.

The program is being launched to reduce crime levels, especially knife crime.

Today we officially launch our UFC / Onside Youth Mentoring Program. This is something close to my heart and I can't wait to get this going and help our local communities. @UFC @UFCEurope @OnsideYZ @darrentill2 @pb1_ pic.twitter.com/tIbkvQBtBy — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) May 25, 2021

Knife crime is rife throughout big cities and towns in the United Kingdom, with London and Birmingham being particularly vulnerable to incidents occurring.

Edwards and Till are both currently making their way up the ranks in their respective divisions at welterweight and middleweight. Manuwa is retired from professional mixed martial arts.

Alas, there are some things bigger than personal gain, which is what Edwards, Till and Manuwa have all been able to recognize by jumping on board with this.

One of the best aspects of being an MMA fighter on the level of these three gentlemen is that you get to help spread a message of positivity - and in doing so, inspire hope.

They could’ve easily ignored this problem, but instead, they want to make a real, sustained difference.

The UFC appears to be ready and willing to assist in this program which can only benefit all involved, especially when considering the name-value they bring to the table.

While Manuwa may be on the outside looking in at the UFC picture, Edwards and Till are still very much active with “Rocky” gearing up to take on Nate Diaz next month. On the flip side, Till will meet Derek Brunson in a fight that could take place in London later this summer.