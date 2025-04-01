Elon Musk's X-affiliated AI Grok has seemingly failed at explaining Dricus du Plessis' savage "touch, smell, and sound" joke regarding Khamzat Chimaev and Shara Magomedov. The AI gave a completely different explanation than the general consensus about Du Plessis' joke.

South Africa-born U.S.-based billionaire Elon Musk reportedly founded Grok AI, which extensively works in cohesion with his social media platform X. UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis recently made waves on X with his jibes at some of his rivals.

Middleweight Shara Magomedov recently spoke to Sport24 and indicated that he'd be very happy if Du Plessis lost his title. The Dagestani suggested that he couldn't fathom how 'Stillknocks' won the belt and predicted that he'll likely lose it to Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis fired back at Magomedov. He seemed to allude to Chimaev's well-known lip injury and/or his history of COVID-19-related health issues that reportedly impair the afflicted person's sense of taste.

Also, Du Plessis seemingly referenced Magomedov's eye condition. Responding to the aforementioned tweet, 'DDP' implied that Chimaev and Magomedov were together missing two of the five senses:

"Between Khamzat and Shara there are only 3 senses, touch, smell, and sound"

Many fans reacted to Dricus du Plessis' joke about Khamzat Chimaev and Shara Magomedov. An X user cited another person's tweet and asked the Elon Musk-founded Grok AI to "explain the joke."

The AI replied:

"Hey @idchandle, I've got you covered on Dricus du Plessis' joke about Khamzat Chimaev and Shara Magomedov! DDP's saying there are only three senses---touch, smell, and sound---left between them because these fighters are so intense and physical in the octagon. It's a jab implying their fights are brutal, leaving no room for sight (you'd be too dazed) or taste (you'd be too busy eating punches). It's classic MMA trash talk, poking fun at their ferocity while hyping up their upcoming clash for the middleweight title. Pretty savage, right?"

Check out a screenshot of the X posts below:

Screenshots of tweets

Dricus du Plessis' recent praise for Elon Musk

Prior to outpointing Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312 in February, Du Plessis donned a t-shirt with 'Trump prefers champions' written on the front to his fight week media day segment.

When asked about it, the middleweight champion lauded Donald Trump and the U.S. president's senior advisor, Elon Musk:

"I think he [Trump] is an amazing, amazing president. And I've had the privilege of meeting him ... Obviously, being a champion, he said he wants champions in his team, so that's why. And he said it on X; big shout-out to fellow South African Elon Musk for also doing the right thing."

Dricus du Plessis' next opponent hasn't been officially announced, but it's believed he could face the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Check out Du Plessis' comments below (0:18):

