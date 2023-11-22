"Enough internet for today" - When news of Conor McGregor being related to Kim Kardashian had fans amused

Conor McGregor and Kim Kardashian are distantly related, according to reports from a 2019 discovery made by Scottish journalist Craig Williams.

According to the report, both Conor McGregor and Kim Kardashian are descendants of the infamous Scottish outlaw Robert Roy MacGregor. The Kardashians have acknowledged their Scottish ancestry and are proud of it. Fans had varying reactions when the news broke out; let's take a look at what the fans had to say:

"Enough internet for Today"

"Well I didn’t expect that tbf"

"Life started all the same on earth, so yes everybody is related :)"

"This is such a reach lmaoo"

"So will Conor show up on her show? Bottles of whisky in each hand"

"I cant stand her just as much as the next person but as talentless as she is she has more money than everyone commenting combined"

"Hate to break it to you but you don't understand basically genetics."

Dillon Danis reveals the best advice he got from Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis have known each other for years. They have spent countless hours together, training, sparring, and completing fight camps together.

Through all the ups and downs, the pair have stayed strong as friends and continue to support each other. In a live stream for The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, Danis revealed the best advice he got from McGregor:

"And he always taught me that you can beat a man three ways. It's physically, spiritually, and mentally. So I always take that with me and it was the same thing with Logan (Paul). He was a broken man, I just needed to take advantage of it and yeah that's probably one of the best things he ever gave me."

Take a look at the video:

Dillon Danis employed Conor McGregor's infamous trash talk for his fight against Logan Paul. He successfully got into his opponent's head and was called the king of trolling leading up to the fight. However, he fell short inside the ring and was unable to capitalize on the mental warfare.