"Ensuring I wouldn't expose myself to everyone" - When Paige VanZant had a close call with wardrobe malfunction in the UFC

Paige VanZant left the UFC in 2020 and has found great success in other areas of life, but '12 Gauge' recently looked back on her days with the world's biggest MMA promotion.

VanZant recalled a moment that could have turned into disaster during her fight against Felice Herrig at UFC on Fox 15 in 2015.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope Strawweights Felice Herrig vs. Paige Vanzant first up on the #UFCNewJersey main card! Watch LIVE on @BTSport 1 now! http://t.co/PUJqt9rBO9 Strawweights Felice Herrig vs. Paige Vanzant first up on the #UFCNewJersey main card! Watch LIVE on @BTSport 1 now! http://t.co/PUJqt9rBO9

Paige VanZant was asked by a fan on Instagram whether a loud fart or a wardrobe malfunction during an MMA fight was worse. '12 Gauge' then detailed when she was almost totally exposed during her bout with Herrig.

The former UFC fighter explained that Herrig threw an upkick whilst lying on her back, and her heel got stuck inside of VanZant's top, almost pulling it down entirely. '12 Gauge' admitted that she totally forgot about the fight in that moment and was solely focused on making sure she did not expose herself.

VanZant explained the incident in a since-deleted Instagram story, where she stated:

"I've been very close to a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a crazy fight with Felice Herrig. I was standing up, and she upkicked towards me as she was on her back, and her heel got stuck in my top, pulling it down. Instead of focusing on fighting, I was preoccupied with extracting her foot from my bra, ensuring I wouldn't expose myself to everyone."

Paige VanZant was able to maintain her composure on the way to winning the fight 30-26, 29-27 and 30-26 on the judges' scorecards.

BKFC president says Paige VanZant will return to the promotion

David Feldman, the founder and president of surging combat sports promotion BKFC, has stated that Paige VanZant will make another appearance in the ring.

VanZant was signed by the bare-knuckle fighting promotion following her departure from the UFC in 2020. However, her BKFC career has not turned out as she would have hoped. '12 Gauge' is currently 0-2 inside the promotion, having lost both bouts via decision, and has not fought since July 2021.

VanZant has had a lot of success with her OnlyF*ns account. The fact that she also needs her looks in order to remain successful on the platform has caused speculation about whether she will return to BKFC.

Feldman recently spoke to MMA Fighting, where he revealed that the promotion plans on offering VanZant one more fight:

"I actually questioned that myself, but she had a conversation with a couple of the guys on the team and I don’t think that she’s moved on. I think she wants one more crack at it."

Read the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes