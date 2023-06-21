"Enter the USADA pool fraud" - Conor McGregor ruthlessly slammed by fans for "get your miles in, lazy" tweet

Irish superstar Conor Mcgregor has received backlash for his latest post on social media.

An individual on Twitter posted a couple of pictures of himself with McGregor, which showed the Irishman riding a bicycle. 'The Notorious' responded to the post with the caption:

"Get your miles in, lazy."

McGregor's response did not sit well with some MMA fans on Twitter as they took to the comments section to criticize 'Mystic Mac' for inactivity inside the octagon.

One user called McGregor a 'fraud' and asked him to re-enter the USADA anti-doping pool in order to be eligible to fight again.

"Enter the usada pool fraud."

Another person accused Mcgregor of drug usage and advised him to go to a rehabilitation center to document his recovery from the alleged addiction. The person said that by doing so, the Irishman could possibly help several people suffering from drug addiction.

"It'd be cool if you'd admit you had a drug problem, went into rehab, documented it all and wrote another book or put out another documentary series on the teli. Would help you and millions of addicts."

One individual alleged that it was not 'The Notorious' itself who had posted the recent tweet.

A few more responses to McGregor's tweet can be seen below:

Conor McGregor coached the latest season of the UFC cult show 'The Ultimate Fighter' against Michael Chandler. The two fighters were originally expected to square off inside the octagon later this year.

But there has been no confirmation of the 'Mystic Mac' re-entering the USADA pool yet. So, the possibility of the fight happening this year is highly unlikely.

Arman Tsarukyan speaks about the possibility of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan does not believe that the mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will become a reality.

In a post uploaded to his Twitter account, Tsarukyan fired shots at Chandler for still believing that 'Iron' will get to fight 'The Notorious'.

After his recent victory over Joaquim Silva on June 17, Tsarukyan did his post-fight octagon interview with Paul Felder. During that time, the 26-year-old called for a fight against Chandler, saying that 'Iron's matchup against Mcgregor will not come to fruition.

"I heard, Michael Chandler, his fight with Conor is over you know. And probably they're gonna give me that fight you know and I'm gonna kill this guy."

Catch Tsarukyan's post-fight interview below:

