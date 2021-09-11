Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

Triller Fight Club: Legends II, headlined by boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, will be available as a pay-per-view around the world.

The legal alternative to the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream options is the FITE TV app and website. The pay-per-view is currently available at $49.99 in the US, $13.99 (£10 approx.) in the UK and $14.99 (Rs 1,102) in India.

Viewers can either opt for the original studio commentary or go with the special 'No Holds Barred' version, which is where former US president Donald Trump will be providing live commentary for the fights. He will reportedly be joined by his son Donald Trump Jr.

Both versions are priced the same. Free unlimited replays of the event will be available on the platform for a definite period of time.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 11, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Cafe in Hollywood, Florida.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort - Everything you need to know

As odd as it sounds, Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort will be walking down the lane possibly paved by YouTubers-turned-boxers Logan and Jake Paul. The brothers shone a significant amount of light on the potential of celebrity boxing matchups, as well as crossover bouts. Now, top elites like Holyfield and Belfort are jumping on the bandwagon as well.

Vitor Belfort was originally set to face another boxing veteran in Oscar De La Hoya. However, 'The Golden Boy' had to withdraw from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19.

Evander Holyfield, 58, stepped up to fill in. However, the California State Athletic Commission did not grant him permission to compete on such short notice due to his age. The event was moved from California's STAPLES Center to Florida's Hard Rock Cafe Live to allow Holyfield to participate. The Florida State Boxing Commission has cleared Holyfield medically and has officially sanctioned the match.

Evander Holyfield was recently seen sparring in a training video. The clip sparked conversation among fans about whether the boxing legend is too sluggish to compete.

But the fight looks set to happen and both men made weight at Friday's weigh-ins. Evander Holyfield came in at 225.4 pounds, while Vitor Belfort set the scales at a lighter 206.2 pounds.

On the undercard of the event, UFC legend Anderson 'The Spider' Silva will face fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz. The latter missed the agreed 195-pound weight limit by five pounds. As a result, he'll be forfeiting 20 percent of his fight purse to Silva.

See you in the ring on Saturday 👀 Don't miss #TrillerFightClub Legends II this Saturday 9/11 🔥🔥🥊🥊



PPV and venue tickets: https://t.co/7nUvYWs6Hs

📸: @ak_westcott pic.twitter.com/eRMuCO69Gx — Triller Fight Club (@trillerfight) September 9, 2021

