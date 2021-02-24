Alex Oliveira is set to take on UFC debutant Ramazan Kuramagomedov in a UFC Vegas 20 fight.

Oliveira is a well-known UFC welterweight who has fought the likes of Carlos Condit, Donald Cerrone, and Gilbert Burns in his UFC career. But Oliveira's opponent is a relatively unknown fighter who deserves to be introduced.

He is stepping up to fight a game opponent on the grand stage of MMA and here is everything you need to know about Ramazan Kuramagomedov.

#1. Ramazan Kuramagomedov is undefeated in his MMA career

Ramazan Kuramagomedov is an undefeated fighter who holds a perfect 8-0 record in his MMA career so far. He has one knockout and four submission wins to his credit.

#2. Ramzan Kuramagomedov almost missed his opportunity to fight in the UFC

Ramazan Kuramagomedov is the short-notice opponent of Alex 'Cowboy' Oliveira. He stepped up to fight Oliveira on UFC Vegas 20 when Cowboy's original opponent Randy Brown pulled out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons.

But he did not get the opportunity easily. Ramazan was one of the participants on Dana White's contender series in 2019. But UFC president Dana White was not impressed with his split decision win over Jordan Wiliams and refused to award him a contract.

Kuramagomedov went on to win two more fights in the regional circuit via submission to capture the UFC's attention and the promotion found him worthy of an opportunity.

#3. He is a fellow countryman of Khabib Nurmagomedov

The UFC has seen a massive surge of young and hungry talent from Republic of Dagestan in recent years. The most notable one is of course the retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But Ramazan Kuramagomedov is the latest addition to the long list that is adorned by the likes of Zabit Magomedsharipov, Ali Bagautinov, Islam Makhachev, Askar Askarov, and Zubaira Tukhugov.

Ramazan Kuramagomedov also hails from Khabib's hometown and Dagestan's capital Makhachkala.

#4. His surname will be easy to remember after reading this

From Magomedsharipov to Nurmagomedov, Dagestani fighters have surnames that a lot of people find difficult to remember and even more difficult to pronounce.

But those names have their roots in the Arabic language. Understanding the genesis of those names can help remember them a lot easier.

Ramazan Kuramagomedov's surname is the amalgamation of words Kuras, Magomed and the slavic suffix 'ov' or 'off'. The words have their significance in Islamic history.

'Kuras' is the Avarian equivalent of Qureysh in Arabic which is the name of the tribe that Prophet was born in. 'Magomed' is the Avarian equivalent of 'Mohammed' and the suffix 'ov' means 'attributed to' or 'belonging to'.

Therefore the surname Kuramagomedov can be translated to 'the house belonging to or dedicated to prophet Mohammed of the Qureysh tribe'.

See how easy it is to remember Ramazan Kuramagomedov's name.

The fight between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov is scheduled on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 20.

The event will be headlined by a heavyweight fight between No.4 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No.7 ranked Ciryl Gane.