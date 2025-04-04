Ex-UFC champion shares dream scenario for Dana White's TKO boxing involving Alex Pereira and Oleksandr Usyk 

A former UFC champion tossed out the idea of a dream matchup between Alex Pereira and Oleksandr Usyk that could be featured in Dana White’s new TKO boxing venture. The crossover fantasy matchup was discussed while talking about White’s recent venture into boxing under the TKO banner.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira believes that the new business will function like the UFC in terms of structure and top talent, which could change boxing’s game entirely. With both Usyk and Pereira hovering in the 230-pound range, the size makes it a plausible matchup idea.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Coach And The Casual, Teixeira said:

"Maybe they put Usyk and Alex for the heavyweight champion. I think Usyk can fight light heavyweight... He's what like 230 [pounds]?"

Check out Glover Teixeira's comments below (4:45):

Usyk, who's potentially nearing retirement, has hinted at taking on Pereira before hanging up the gloves. As for Pereira, the Brazilian dropped the light heavyweight throne to Magomed Ankalaev recently at UFC 313.

Pereira was seemingly chasing the three-division championship status and a potential fight against heavyweight champion Jon Jones with a win against Ankalaev. However, that plan has been put to rest despite analysts like Chael Sonnen urging 'Poatan' to move up in weight class.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Pereira and Ankalaev are in talks for a rematch, with the Russian confirming that he believes the 37-year-old deserves an immediate rematch.

Robert Whittaker believes Alex Pereira will flip the script in a potential rematch against Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira got outpointed and outworked by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Fans wondered what went wrong for the knockout king. The Brazilian later revealed that he was battling multiple health issues, including a suspected broken hand and illness.

Former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker claims that he's expecting a completely different Pereira in the rematch. With a thin contender pool at light heavyweight and Pereira’s star power, UFC seems headed for the rematch.

Speaking about the rematch in a recent appearance on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker said:

“His excuses are very real, and everybody has pried these out of him. So maybe the next fight will be markedly different. There’s been heaps of times that I fought with legitimate excuses to why X, Y, and zed happened in said fight. It’s such a hard tricky position because like, you don’t wanna talk about it, but it’s a really legitimate excuse.” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

