Ex-UFC fighter shares five-word reaction to Dillon Danis' take on Jake Paul and brother Logan teasing a potential fight against each other

Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul seemingly announced a historical battle: a brother vs. brother boxing match. Boxing has had a long history of family members being fighters but never has the world seen two blood-related siblings fight in a professional contest.

The Pauls just turned something every brother can relate to and turned it into a million-dollar opportunity. Jake shared a poster of the potential fight on X:

Expand Tweet

Trending

While this is quite an appealing match-up for fans, certain individuals aren't sold by it. Dillon Danis, a known rival and troll of the Pauls, retweeted the poster with the caption:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Dillon Danis knows all. This isn’t a fight; they’re just pretending to build up hype, probably for either some bullshit reality TV show or documentary. Mark my words."

Expand Tweet

Contrary to how most fight fans would dismiss his claims, Danis makes a lot of sense this time around. Logan is one of the top stars in WWE, where the concept of brother vs. brother has been done on numerous occasions. Undertaker vs. Kane. Brett Hart vs. Owen Hart. It's a concept that's produced some of the greatest rivalries in pro wrestling.

Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson agreed with Danis, replying to his tweet:

"Yeah definitely not a fight!"

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul gets candid and talks more about fighting his brother Logan

Appearing on the RING CHAMPS podcast with Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul first broached the idea of fighting his brother Logan. Bidarian also reiterated that he had asked Paul if this will be a "real fight," in which 'The Problem Child' confirmed that it will be.

Jake said:

''I’m okay with fighting my brother because I wouldn’t have to be the one that dealt with losing. Seriously. Emotionally, if that would scar him, then he shouldn’t do it. But if he’s going to sign up, I don’t have to be the one to lose.''

The show hosts, clearly surprised at how this was such a casual decision for Jake, speculated that the younger Paul may have been beaten up by his big brother growing up. To this, the YouTuber-turned-boxer replied with:

"Which also plays into it a little bit. [Laughs]"

Paul also implied that there's no beef between him and his brother, much like how he and Mike Tyson hugged it out after their fight last year. To him, it's a sport where he keeps things professional - even if he's fighting his own blood.

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (49:07):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.