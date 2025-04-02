Ex-UFC heavyweight champion calls out Jake Paul for boxing match, shares "honest opinion" on Mike Tyson fight

A former UFC heavyweight champion has issued a call-out to Jake Paul amid widespread speculation about whom the YouTuber-cum-boxer could fight next. The MMA legend also chimed in with his assessment of Paul's victory in his fight against 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

Ad

In November 2024, Paul defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in a professional boxing match. Tyson, an ex-undisputed heavyweight champion boxer, later asserted that he'd almost died earlier that year. Meanwhile, Paul was criticized for fighting a legend who was over 30 years his senior and had been through serious health issues.

During a recent appearance on ex-UFC welterweight Mike Perry's Overdogs Podcast, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski was asked for his thoughts on Paul beating Tyson. Arlovski responded by seemingly echoing the sentiments of those who'd alleged that the Paul-Tyson fight's outcome was fixed/predetermined:

Ad

Trending

"Honest opinion? I think it was f**king set-up. My deeply opinion, it's f**king set-up. My mind says to me, 'No. It's f**king impossible, f**king Jake Paul beat f**king Mike Tyson.' No."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Arlovski then called out Jake Paul, even offering to cut weight and clash against him in a catchweight bout. Well, Perry himself was knocked out by Paul in their boxing match in July 2024. Alluding to Perry's familiarity with Paul, Arlovski said:

Ad

"That's why if he [Paul] is not f**king scary, if he's not f**king pu**y, let's fight Andrei Arlovski in a f**king catchweight. He want 200 pounds, I f**king drop f**king 60 pounds. Let's do f**king 200 pounds. I'm telling you I'll do f**king catchweight. Talk to him. I know you better connections at this thing than me. So talk to him. Let's f**king do it."

Ad

Check out Andrei Arlovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 58:31):

Ad

A look at Jake Paul's potential next opponent

Jake Paul has been linked to a long-awaited grudge match against fellow social media influencer KSI as well as to a rematch against archrival Tommy Fury.

Moreover, 'The Problem Child' recently called out former heavyweight champion and British boxing megastar Anthony Joshua, but some believe a fight against Joshua might be a bridge too far for Paul.

Ad

In a recent tweet, Paul, who was outpointed by Fury in their first encounter, implied that the Englishman was evading a potential rematch against him:

"I'm offering Tommy Fury $3M to fight me in 2025. The number is $4M if he can legally get into the US. Let's see who is ducking who."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.