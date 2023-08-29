Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant fires back at haters with racy bikini photo, limits comments on Instagram 

It’s now been just over three years since we last saw strawweight and flyweight contender Paige VanZant in the UFC’s octagon. Despite departing the promotion after her loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251, ’12 Gauge’ has remained one of the most recognizable and popular female fighters on the planet.

A lot of this popularity, of course, is down to her good looks. Paige VanZant is arguably just as well-known at this stage for her modeling photos, most notably on her popular OnlyF*ns page.

Unfortunately, the former UFC star also has her fair share of haters. It was these haters who she seemed to aim a shot at earlier today with a racy photo on Instagram.

The photo came with the tagline, “Damn, when will this chick stop posting thirst traps?”

Interestingly, VanZant also limited the ability to comment on the photo, with just two users – fighter Kyra Batara and a store called Codi Coyote Leather Goods – leaving positive remarks. It seems entirely possible that the former UFC star has limited comments on this latest post due to the furor that flew around another photo she posted yesterday.

This photo saw her posing with her husband, Austin Vanderford. A number of fans took shots at her for her supposedly dirty feet, while others accused her of lacking fighting credibility.

Paige VanZant UFC: What did ’12 Gauge’ recently say on Threads about her career with the promotion?

Despite her current popularity being heavily linked to her racy posts on Instagram and OnlyF*ns, Paige VanZant remains best known for her time with the UFC.

’12 Gauge’ competed in the octagon from 2014 to 2020 and defeated some notable fighters, including Felice Herrig and Bec Rawlings. However, after losing three of her last four fights, she departed the promotion three years ago and embarked on a brief bare-knuckle boxing career with BKFC.

Despite leaving the UFC a lengthy time ago, VanZant recently took to Instagram’s Threads app to tease the idea of spilling “all the juicy secrets” of her career with the promotion.

Unfortunately for ’12 Gauge’, most fans seemed largely uninterested in this, with many suggesting they’d rather hear about her personal life with husband Austin Vanderford.

This is hardly surprising, given fan interest in the relationship between VanZant and Vanderford. Recently, a number of fans seemed to subtly request that the former UFC star release a s*x tape with her husband.