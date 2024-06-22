Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant reportedly signs with Power Slap League ahead of potential Elle Brooke boxing rematch

Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap. A professional slap fighting organization, Power Slap was founded by UFC CEO Dana White in 2022 and launched in 2023. For her part, VanZant has lately been linked to a possible boxing rematch against Elle Brooke.

VanZant (8-5 MMA) made her UFC debut in November 2014 and last competed in the organization in July 2020. The former UFC women's strawweight and flyweight combatant signed with the professional bare-knuckle boxing organization, BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), that August.

'12 Gauge' is 0-2 in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. VanZant's latest BKFC appearance saw her lose via unanimous decision to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 (July 2021). She also ventured into professional wrestling, making appearances in the AEW organization.

Moreover, VanZant's most recent professional combat sports contest was her professional boxing debut. She faced MFB women's middleweight champion Elle Brooke for the latter's title in the headlining match of the MF & DAZN: X Series 15 event on May 25, 2024.

Brooke secured the lone knockdown, but VanZant too had her moments in the closely contested fight. It ended in a split draw (48-46, 46-48, 47-47), with the champion retaining her belt. In their post-fight in-ring interviews, both VanZant and Brooke suggested that they'd like to clash in an immediate rematch.

Nevertheless, reports indicate that VanZant could be headed to Power Slap before her rematch against Brooke. FanSided MMA's Amy Kaplan tweeted that James Lynch had reported a rumor regarding VanZant signing with Power Slap. Kaplan asserted that she, too, has heard the rumors from many people.

It's unclear as to when and against whom Paige VanZant would compete in Power Slap. Moreover, whether or not her Power Slap debut comes before her expected boxing rematch against Brooke, remains to be seen.

Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke on their potential rematch

Paige VanZant faced considerable criticism after her split draw against fellow NSFW content creator Elle Brooke. Her detractors cited that she possesses significantly greater overall combat sports experience than Brooke and shouldn't have struggled to beat her. Nevertheless, '12 Gauge' was seemingly in high spirits despite failing to get the victory.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the veteran fighter insinuated that she felt she'd done enough to earn the judges' nod. In a separate Instagram post, she underscored that their rematch could take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Elle Brooke seems more than willing to settle her rivalry against Paige VanZant inside the squared circle. Speaking to Misfits Boxing earlier this month (June 2024), she expressed her respect for the 30-year-old VanZant as a fighter but notably stated that she's "not my mate."

The 26-year-old influencer and boxer noted that she doesn't care about VanZant as a person and simply wants the rematch.

