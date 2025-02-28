Geoff Neal recently made his feelings known on wanting to spoil Carlos Prates' ascension up the welterweight rankings at UFC 314. The bout was made official for the event, which takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Apr.12.

Prates has remained unbeaten since earning his contract on 'Dana White's Contender Series', with all his wins inside the octagon coming via knockout. 'The Nightmare' has been an exciting fighter that has earned a reputation for his impressive finish rate that includes 16 wins via KO/TKO and three wins via submission.

In addition, Prates has been awarded Performance of the Night bonus for all of his four fights in the octagon. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Neal disclosed that he has watched some of Prates' bouts and mentioned that he plans to end his winning streak and ensure he doesn't make a name for himself at his expense:

"Striker versus striker. It's just gonna be a good fight. I don't know how he's gonna come out to the fight and we haven't really set on a solid game plan yet. But, it's gonna be a good fight, I assure you that...I watched [Prates'] fights. It's kind of similar to my run whenever I was like, 5-0. I think he has all finishes...He's making his run, you know what I mean? And I'm here to stop that sh*t."

Check out Geoff Neal's comments below (2:18):

Geoff Neal discloses how Carlos Prates fight came together for UFC 314

Geoff Neal's upcoming UFC 314 bout against Carlos Prates has been in the works for quite some time.

During the aforementioned exclusive, Neal mentioned that Prates had been offered to him in the past but the timing didn't work out. He added that now that both were available for UFC 314, it was a logical bout to book:

"[Prates] was already offered to me before...The first time I got offered him, it wasn't like, the right time frame. So I kind of knew...that we were gonna fight, like, I wanted to fight him because it's one of the only fights I'm gonna get right at this point and I don't want to wait for another half a year to fight, so let's get it." (1:04 wonwards in the aforementioned video)

Check out the UFC 314 bout lineup featuring Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates below:

