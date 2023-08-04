Exclusive: Jessica Andrade not ruling out trilogy with Rose Namajunas despite change in weight class

Jessica Andrade will take on Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event of UFC Nashville this weekend. She will be hoping to bounce back from two consecutive losses with a victory over touted prospect Suarez and turn the momentum of her career around.

Ahead of her clash this weekend, Andrade spoke to Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, who asked the Brazilian if she would be interested in a trilogy bout with Rose Namajunas. The pair are currently 1-1, with both bouts earning the Fight of the Night award, and the former champion welcomed a third fight with Namajunas.

'Thug' recently announced a move to flyweight, where she will make her 125-pound debut against Manon Fiorot. Despite her move upwards, Jessica Andrade appeared eager to face Rose Namajunas a third time. She said this:

"Rose is a tough opponent. You could see that in both our fights. Our two fights were really a war. But she changed division, she will fight at 125 [pounds]. The trilogy fight almost happened at 115 [pounds], but if the opportunity appears I will be ready."

Watch the interview below from 6:15:

Jessica Andrade has had an incredibly active 2023 so far and will be entering the octagon for the fourth time this year against Tatiana Suarez. The Brazilian is currently 1-2 in 2023 and will hope to even the score against a tough opponent this weekend.

Tatiana Suarez will be looking to stop Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville

Tatianna Suarez returned to the octagon after almost four years away from the sport to defeat Montana De La Rosa by submission in round two of their clash at UFC Vegas 70.

Prior to her win, Suarez had been sidelined since 2019 due to a combination of injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic. She will hope to continue her forward momentum against Jessica Andrade this weekend.

The pair will face-off in the co-main event of UFC Nashville, and Suarez believes that she is capable of finishing the Brazilian. Tatiana Suarez is an accomplished grappler, with medals in both wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championships.

Suarez is confident that Jessica Andrade will be unable to handle her pressure and skillset, and said this during a recent interview with Mike Bohn:

"I'm really looking to finish here. I think that I can get a finish here, I think I have really good ground-and-pound, I have a really good submission game as well. I think where I excel - I think we've seen her have some problems with grapplers and people taking her down..."

Watch the video below from 5:00: