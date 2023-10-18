Exclusive: Muhammad Mokaev name-drops three fighters he would callout should he beat Tim Elliott at UFC 294

Muhammad Mokaev recently name-dropped three fighters that he would callout should he defeat Tim Elliott this Saturday at UFC 294.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, 'The Punisher' noted that he would take advantage of his post-fight interview should he pick up the win. Mokaev mentioned that he has his sights set on other top-10 flyweights, which will result in him ascending the rankings and getting closer to a title shot.

He said:

"There's Amir Albazi, Manel Kape, and Kai Kara-France. This the people that I want to face before the title. One of those three because they are three people that people want to see...And I don't care whoever accepts. But so far if you follow me on Twitter, Manel Kape never accepted the challenge." [4:13 - 4:35]

Muhammad Mokaev also brought up that Manel Kape declined to fight him because he believed he was a higher level fighter. Mokaev mentioned that he doesn't believe Kape's recent performance justifies those claims. On the contrary, he matches up well with the top fighters in the division, saying:

"He's [Manel Kape] like, 'You're not my level'...He just went like hard decision against debutant, which he's supposed to be like champion by his words...I'm ready for any of them, I'm ready about style of fight for anyone in the division." [4:37 - 4:56]

It will be interesting to see which flyweight Muhammad Mokaev pursues a bout with should he earn a win over Tim Elliott. But it appears as though Manel Kape could be a realistic possibility.

Check out the full interview:

What is Muhammad Mokaev's MMA record?

Muhammad Mokaev has been experiencing plenty of success so far in his MMA career as he boasts an unbeaten 10-0 (1).

The 23-year-old is an exciting prospect in the UFC flyweight division and is currently ranked No.11. He is 4-0 inside the octagon, with wins over the likes of Cody Durden, Charles Johnson, Malcolm Gordon, and Jafel Filho. What's impressive about his record is that seven of his 10 wins have come via stoppage as he has five submission wins and two KO/TKO wins.

