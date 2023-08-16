Exclusive: Teammate dismisses notion of 'gym rat' Stipe Miocic being underprepared going into UFC 295 clash against Jon Jones

UFC 295 is set to be headlined by a highly anticipated clash between former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and reigning champion Jon Jones. The event will take place on November 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Following his triumphant octagon return against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, Jon Jones made his intentions clear that he's determined to fight Stipe Miocic next. The matchup has been brewing for quite some time and fans will finally get to witness the clash later this year.

Expand Tweet

As for Miocic, the 40-year-old hasn't competed since he dropped the heavyweight championship to Francis Ngannou over two years ago at UFC 260. This prolonged hiatus, coupled with uncertainty regarding Miocic's training during that period, has prompted numerous fans to speculate on how the two-time heavyweight champion would perform in the upcoming clash against Jones.

Stipe Miocic's teammate, AJ Dobson weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight clash in a recent exclusive interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA. The UFC middleweight contender dismissed the speculations surrounding Miocic being under-prepared for the fight, stating:

"He's [Miocic] looking good. He's been in the gym a lot longer than people think too. I think he just doesn't post it. He's a gym rat though. He's always in the gym, he's always improving. It's scary anytime you get in front of him. I'm excited... I think he's going to take Jones out."

Catch Dobson's comments below (4:30):

AJ Dobson is determined to get on the UFC 295 card alongside teammate Stipe Miocic

AJ Dobson returned to winning ways following a two-fight losing skid against Tafon Nchukwi at UFC Vegas 78.

Dobson exercised a meticulously charted game plan en route to the unanimous decision victory. Following the victory, Dobson revealed that the back-to-back losses put him in a very dark place and he's thrilled that the proper structure and training camp worked out for him.

Speaking in the post-fight interview, Dobson revealed that he's determined to get on the UFC 295 card to compete alongside his teammate Stipe Miocic. Dobson stated:

“I’m going to relax for a little bit and then I would love to get on my teammate Stipe [Miocic’s] card in November [at UFC 295]. That’d be a dream come true for a kid like me. So hopefully that’s next. If not, no problem – whatever the UFC wants to do, I’m just happy to be here. I’m happy to show my skills and I’m happy to show that I belong."

Catch Dobson's comments below (2:30):