A fan who tricked Drew Dober into saying something inappropriate shared a screenshot of him apologizing.

There is an ongoing trend where fans attempt to make fighters say things on Instagram by asking them a question with misleading spelling. Michael Bisping has fallen for this trick several times, but Dober was hit with the most popular example.

During a social media live stream, Dober was answering questions from fans. One person left him a comment which was read aloud by the UFC lightweight:

“Thoughts on injuries, especially knee-grows. Thoughts on injuries? My opinions are they suck, they’re not good. Knee-grows, as far as strengthening your knees, I don’t know, take care of them.”

The video of Dober went viral and became a running joke in the MMA community. The fan who supposedly sent the question recently made a Reddit post showcasing a private message sent to the 34-year-old fighter on Instagram:

“Congrats Drew, sorry for making you say Knee-grows”

Dober kindly responded by saying:

“Thanks man. All is well”

Instagram DM posted on Reddit

Michael Bisping broke down what went wrong for Drew Dober in his latest UFC fight

Drew Dober has become a fan-favorite fighter for his thrilling fighting style and willingness to fight anyone. After winning three consecutive UFC fights, all inside the distance, Dober had his momentum halted in a first-round knockout loss against Matt Frevola on May 6.

During a video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping reacted to Dober’s devastating loss by saying:

"Matt Frevola vs. Drew Dober, what a fight. We knew that one was going to deliver... We knew somebody was going to get knocked out and that they did. Dober was a victim of his own success.”[15:57-16:11]

Bisping continued:

“Against Bobby Green, he went forward, he was getting pieced up, he was getting caught, he was getting cracked on that beautiful jawline that he has, but he was able to take it. He was happy to take a few for when he got in the pocket, landed one, beautiful crisp, hard right hand, put Bobby Green to sleep. Because of that, he thought the same thing was gonna happen [against Frevola]."[16:13]

Dober’s latest loss extended his UFC record to 12-8, with one no-contest. The 34-year-old heads back to the drawing board and hopes to find the missing piece for him to become a UFC lightweight title challenger.

