"All cash cows" - Fans criticize Dana White's list of Top 5 UFC fighters that includes Conor McGregor but not Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fans were unhappy with Dana White's list of the top five UFC fighters, which included Conor McGregor while noticeably leaving out Khabib Nurmagomedov.

White recently appeared in a GQ Sports video to answer a few fan questions from the internet. During the segment, the promoter named the individuals he believes are the top five UFC fighters of all time. His list comprises of McGregor, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Ronda Rousey, and Georges St-Pierre.

McGregor's publication, The Mac Life, reposted a snippet of the video on Instagram, prompting commenters to respond. Check out the best comments below.

Fans comment on White's Top 5 list [Screencapped from @themaclifeofficial on Instagram]

A huge segment of fans pointed out that White's list is made up of some of the UFC's biggest cash cows. They believe that the UFC president's favorite fighters are the ones who made him the most money.

Meanwhile, a few argued that McGregor and Rousey should be omitted from the list and replaced with the likes of Nurmagomedov, Demetrious 'Might Mouse' Johnson, or Kamaru Usman.

However, there are also those who think there wasn't anything wrong with White's list. This segment of commenters pointed out that the names White mentioned are either trailblazers or game-changers.

In the same video, White was asked if he thinks Nurmagomedov could be considered the UFC's greatest of all time (GOAT). White asserted that the Russian is definitely talented enough, but just retired too early to be in the conversation.

Dana White names fighter who could become the next Conor McGregor

Dana White has identified which UFC fighter he believes could match Conor McGregor’s impact on the sport.

McGregor, of course, is undeniably the most popular MMA fighter of all time. The Irishman was recently cast to play a major role in the upcoming remake of the 1989 Hollywood classic Road House, further proving his star power.

The UFC president believes there's one fighter who has the potential to become what McGregor is today. In the same video posted by GQ Sports, White named Khamzat Chimaev as a potential global superstar.

