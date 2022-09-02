"Hasbulla by RNC in round 5" - Fans give hilarious predictions for fantasy Conor McGregor vs. Hasbulla match-up

Conor McGregor raised a lot of eyebrows when he posted a set of tweets targeting internet sensation Hasbulla. The social media star from Dagestan has been going viral for over a year and was recently seen pranking P4P No.1 fighter Alexander Volkanovski and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Crypto Kyle @SteveMGolf Conor McGregor having his day ruined by Hasbulla is totally on brand Conor McGregor having his day ruined by Hasbulla is totally on brand https://t.co/QJL0os6gO0

In a set of now-deleted tweets, McGregor expressed hostility towards the Dagestani and claimed he wanted to kick the young man, who is a grown adult but looks like a child because of a growth disorder. Unsurprisingly, fans didn't take well to the Irishman targeting the social media star and let their thoughts be known.

The viral sensation was finally made aware of the tweets and decided to respond to them. Replying to the former two-division UFC champion, the Dagestani said:

"You won't though. Your threats are worse than your bottle shelf whiskey"

"Maybe should have made your mission not to fall asleep in the octagon"

He continued by saying:

"I don't follow bums... didn't know someone was running their mouth. @me next time @TheNotoriousMMA"

"At least one of us maintained an undefeated record @TheNotoriousMMA"

His tweets were compiled and posted to Instagram by the account @war.iorz, and fans had a field day reacting to the amusing and unexpected exchange. @anthony_chaulan wrote:

"Hasbulla by RNC in round 5"

@raresgabrielmarcu also went to bat for team Hasbulla:

"Shut up McChicken! You haven’t won a fight since Obama was president. Hasbullah will kill you!"

Others expressed their amusement and appreciation for whoever appeared to be the one typing these posts on behalf of the internet celebrity:

"Jesus, give the adm of that account a raise"

"Ghostwriter W ain’t no way hasbullas tiny fingers Can type that many words"

See the comments below:

Image via @war.iorz on Instagram

See the post below:

Alexander Volkanovski warned Conor McGregor about feuding with Hasbulla

The UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king was recently seen interacting with the Dagestani in a clip that has since gone viral. The social media star pranked 'The Great' by throwing a burger in his face, and the fighter took it all very sportingly.

See the clip below:

After Conor McGregor's tweets targeting the Dagestani, Volkanovski took to Twitter to warn the Irishman about feuding with his friend. His post read:

"You'll have to go through me first, Leave my mate alone @TheNotoriousMMA"

See the post below:

The viral star has clearly found a way to befriend the who's who of the UFC roster and MMA community, barring McGregor, perhaps. He was even present inside the octagon alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 267, which took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

