Watch: Shaquille O'Neal taken by surprise as 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov smacks him in the face

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal posted a video of him being taken by surprise when Hasbulla Magomedov a.k.a. 'Mini Khabib' smacked him in the face. A widely popular blogger from Makhachkala, Russia, he gained popularity for his funny videos pretending to fight with kids, and his training videos.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was in Australia this week for a couple of special appearances in Melbourne and Sydney. He met Hasbulla on his trip to the land Down Under, where the two had a good time.

O'Neal posted a hilarious video of 'Mini Khabib' sneaking a punch from behind that caught him off-guard. He wrote:

''@hasbulla.hushetskiy almost knocked me out''

Is Hasbulla Magomedov collaborating with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal?

Shaquille O'Neal and Hasbulla Magomedov are both in Australia making appearances and attending events. The 19-year-old viral internet sensation was born with a growth hormone deficiency or dwarfism. But he has developed a worldwide fan-base and is often seen in several UFC events involving Dagestani fighters. He has also earned the nickname 'Mini Khabib'.

Hasbulla has a number of international tours lined up, starting with Australia. He is set to appear in four total meet and greet events in Melbourne and Sydney. He expressed his excitement at visiting the land Down Under by saying:

“I can’t wait to see all my Aussie fans and visit these amazing cities. I come from a tiny town in Russia, so I am looking forward to experiencing a different culture here. I also know there are kangaroos. I would like to meet them.”

While the exact details of the collaboration are still under wraps, The Hour Group, an event management company from Australia, orchestrated the visit of both celebrities. This was Shaq's first visit to Australia in 20 years, and fans gathered to greet the LA Lakers legend in a sold-out meet-and-greet event.

Hasbulla also spoke to the The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age detailing his visit and expressing his love for sports and how he likes to lead a normal life:

“I just like to do my thing; on a normal day, I like to walk in the streets with my friends and socialize with people. I like driving my cars, having fun and always working hard. I love the Ultimate Fighting Championship [UFC] and football [soccer]. I also like freestyle wrestling. I recently started horse riding, and that was fun too!”

