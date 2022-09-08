"He's turned into a rich little weirdo that lives on cocaine, whiskey and HGH" - Fans go after Conor McGregor for trolling Hasbulla yet again in deleted tweet

MMA fans on Twitter were fuming over Conor McGregor's distasteful attempt to troll internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor made fun of the 19-year-old blogger from Makhachkala, Russia, who suffers from Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) or 'Dwarfism'.

What was earlier viewed as friendly banter quickly turned sour when the former UFC two-division champion threatened to boot him over a goalpost. Most recently, the Irishman posted a photoshopped image of him holding Hasbulla while smoking a joint with the caption:

"Now what you saying you little gimp."

Fans were disgruntled by Conor McGregor's unsavory remarks and flocked to the internet to express their disappointment. A fan with the username @LifeRuiner7861 claimed that he wouldn't be surprised if the Irishman tried to fight Hasbulla:

"I wouldn't be surprised if @TheNotoriousMMA genuinely tries to fight Hasbulla. Like uncle @ChaelSonnen said, he's turned into a rich little weirdo that lives on cocaine, whiskey and HGH nowadays."

Another fan pointed out McGregor's pointless pursuit to mock Hasbulla:

"Conor really beefing with a 3 ft tall 19 year old."

@sinbad1627 sensed a bullying pattern in McGregor’s behaviour:

Sinbad @sinbad1627 @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA That’s Connor alright always the bully and attention seeking has been that he is @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA That’s Connor alright always the bully and attention seeking has been that he is https://t.co/8s3uAEFAFl

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

Kimbo @KimboKrdashian @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA He really this mad cuz he named his pet chicken Conor McGregor @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA He really this mad cuz he named his pet chicken Conor McGregor

Doctor MMA @DoctorMMA_ @SandhuMMA he fears khabib @TheNotoriousMMA Just tell McTapper khabib is coming and he will shut uphe fears khabib @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Just tell McTapper khabib is coming and he will shut up 😂 he fears khabib https://t.co/Wq5rQynCGW

Logan markland @Loganmarkland1 @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Connor loses to Jake Paul, much less anybody in the UFC. Hasbulla is the only fight he can win and even that’s a toss up @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Connor loses to Jake Paul, much less anybody in the UFC. Hasbulla is the only fight he can win and even that’s a toss up

harls @warlween @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Conor is really at this point where hasbulla is the only person he could beat @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Conor is really at this point where hasbulla is the only person he could beat

Hasbulla had famously named his chicken after Conor McGregor

Hasbulla has emerged as an internet sensation in recent times and neitizens have found his training videos and jocund content amusing. MMA fans have labeled him 'Mini-Khabib' and his stardom continues to mount.

Following his victory over Michael Johnson at UFC 205, former retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov called for a fight against Conor McGregor. He called the Irishman a chicken in an attempt to lure him into a fight.

Hasbulla, who is often seen alongside members of Eagles MMA, made an attempt to troll McGregor in his own innovative way. In a clip posted online, the Russian personality filmed his new pet, saying:

"This is my chicken, named Conor McGregor. That's my beauty."

Check out the tweet below:

Hasbulla 🐐 @HasbullaHive Hasbulla named his chicken Connor McGregor Hasbulla named his chicken Connor McGregor 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/3TpodFzdZt

McGregor is currently still recovering from the leg injury he sustained in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He recently resumed full training and is excited to make his return to fighting. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has been calling out the former double champion for a mega-fight in Brazil once he returns to fighting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew