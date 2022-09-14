"You sell secret juice and you will be able to buy two of the car" - Fans hilariously react to Paulo Costa claiming about making "real" and "easy" money on OnlyFans whilst calling UFC a "distraction" 

MMA fans had hilarious reactions to Paulo Costa's claims that he makes easy riches on OnlyFans. The Brazilian middleweight also labeled his UFC career a "distraction" as he interacted with his cherished Twitter family.

Paulo Costa has developed a major online presence through his mordant and quick-witted content. He thrives under fan interaction and the MMA community is thoroughly enjoying Costa 2.0. Most recently, 'The Eraser' posted a picture of himself carrying his secret juice beside a car. He captioned the post:

''Breaking . The next UFC game cover.''

Check out the tweet below:

A curious fan questioned how the Brazilian could afford an expensive car with his current pay in the UFC. Costa claimed that he makes "easy money" through his exclusive content on OnlyFans:

''OnlyFans my friend. UFC it’s jus a distraction, the real moneys and easy money is there!''

Fans had priceless reactions to Costa's aver on Twitter. One fan suggested that 'Borrachinha' should sell his secret juice and double his assets:

''You sell secret juice and you will be able to buy two of the car''

7OM @7ommyF @BorrachinhaMMA You sell secret juice and you will be able to buy two of the car @BorrachinhaMMA You sell secret juice and you will be able to buy two of the car

Another fan jovially asked Costa for some personal care tips:

''paulo, do you have advice on being as handsome as you?''

Some fans asked the former middleweight contender whether he would reveal his secret juice recipe on OnlyFans:

''paulo will you reveal the secret juice formula on onlyfans? I will pay very much much money''

xhan @XhanPart2 @BorrachinhaMMA paulo will you reveal the secret juice formula on onlyfans? I will pay very much much money @BorrachinhaMMA paulo will you reveal the secret juice formula on onlyfans? I will pay very much much money

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

JadedJester @SB78368300 @BorrachinhaMMA Paulo is uncle Dana a subscriber yet? @BorrachinhaMMA Paulo is uncle Dana a subscriber yet?

dfitz @dfitz3318 @BorrachinhaMMA Paulo has the secrete juice for ufc and the secret sauce for his only fans @BorrachinhaMMA Paulo has the secrete juice for ufc and the secret sauce for his only fans

Mongo @brobro86 @BorrachinhaMMA Do we get pics like this on Only Fans? @BorrachinhaMMA Do we get pics like this on Only Fans? https://t.co/h0l8pGxCxO

Espo @sportsnstories @BorrachinhaMMA Gonna get money from Dana White real soon @BorrachinhaMMA Gonna get money from Dana White real soon

Omicron @Variant_Number @BorrachinhaMMA Drop the link Paulo I will buy your highest tier subscription @BorrachinhaMMA Drop the link Paulo I will buy your highest tier subscription

Paulo Costa claims that Khamzat Chimaev is avoiding a fight with him

Ahead of UFC 279, Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev got into an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute over some of the comments made by the Brazilian. 'The Eraser' labeled Chimaev a 'gourmet Chechen' and claimed that his originally booked opponent at UFC 279, Nate Diaz, was a "real gangster."

The comments aggravated the Chechen-born Swede, who confronted Costa after his training session. Since then, 'The Eraser' has been campaigning for a fight against 'Borz' and claimed in an interview on The MMA Hour that the undefeated fighter is in fact ducking him:

''I don't think it will happen [fight with Khamzat Chimaev]. He will avoid fighting me. He doesn't want to fight me. He just wants to fight guys smaller than him and guys who have no wrestling, have no takedown defense, have no power to f*** him up."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



"He just wants to fight guys smaller than him and guys who have no wrestling, have no takedown defense, have no power to f*** him up."



youtu.be/kbMFtqNR-9Q @BorrachinhaMMA believes Khamzat Chimaev will "avoid" a fight with him"He just wants to fight guys smaller than him and guys who have no wrestling, have no takedown defense, have no power to f*** him up." .@BorrachinhaMMA believes Khamzat Chimaev will "avoid" a fight with him 😬 #TheMMAHour "He just wants to fight guys smaller than him and guys who have no wrestling, have no takedown defense, have no power to f*** him up."▶️ youtu.be/kbMFtqNR-9Q https://t.co/r1VDvXPd3a

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew