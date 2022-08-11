"It will take Islam a week to understand this joke" - Fans hilariously react to Conor McGregor's "when your parents are cousins" dig at Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor is easily the most recognizable name in the UFC. The promotion's first ever double champ has also headlined five best-selling pay-per-view fights in UFC history.

Islam Makhachev is currently one of the brightest stars in the UFC. The No.4- ranked lightweight is on a ten-fight win streak and will headline UFC 280, arguably the most stacked card of the year. His matchup against Charles Oliveira will mark his first title fight as well as his first time headlining a pay-per-view event.

McGregor last fought for a belt at UFC 229 nearly four years ago against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev's long-time friend and training partner. McGregor's rivalry with Khabib has also led to tension with Makhachev in the past, and McGregor could be looking to leverage the long-standing rivalry and aim for a title shot if Makhachev gets past Oliveira.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor took aim at Makhachev, reposting a photo stating "when your parents are cousins", and captioning it "The Makhachevs". Fans chimed in with mixed reactions to McGregor's tweet.

Some fans took it as an opportunity to poke fun at Makhachev:

Skankhunt69 @Skankhu10311192 @TheNotoriousMMA Islam more inbred than sandwich filler @TheNotoriousMMA Islam more inbred than sandwich filler

Kimura Cartel @kimuracartel @TheNotoriousMMA It will take Islam a week of studying to understand this joke @TheNotoriousMMA It will take Islam a week of studying to understand this joke

Others felt that Conor McGregor was out of line:

Sammy @kando84 @TheNotoriousMMA Connor seems to have forgotten the humiliation of having to beg for forgiveness from Khabib in the octagon after running his clown mouth about him before their match. He had better hope he won't meet Islam in the octagon, unless he enjoys being repeatedly humiliated :) @TheNotoriousMMA Connor seems to have forgotten the humiliation of having to beg for forgiveness from Khabib in the octagon after running his clown mouth about him before their match. He had better hope he won't meet Islam in the octagon, unless he enjoys being repeatedly humiliated :)

@ELGrasso🔺 @GrassoEl

History will remember khabib n the boys, but u will go into the books as a one night stand champion who has proven none after the coke and alcohol. @TheNotoriousMMA Bruhh islam be smashin is on a 10 winning streak and u got humiliated in ur last couple of fights.History will remember khabib n the boys, but u will go into the books as a one night stand champion who has proven none after the coke and alcohol. @TheNotoriousMMA Bruhh islam be smashin is on a 10 winning streak and u got humiliated in ur last couple of fights.History will remember khabib n the boys, but u will go into the books as a one night stand champion who has proven none after the coke and alcohol.

CJ jones @Salishsoulja @TheNotoriousMMA Haha islam slam u around worse than khabib watch your mouth u 5’9 n full of roids u basically are gleisan tibau now @TheNotoriousMMA Haha islam slam u around worse than khabib watch your mouth u 5’9 n full of roids u basically are gleisan tibau now

Many fans also felt that Conor McGregor was attempting to set up a potential title fight against Islam Makhachev:

brian @cryptobrian125 @TheNotoriousMMA Conor is gearing up to make a super fight against Islam if he wins in October @TheNotoriousMMA Conor is gearing up to make a super fight against Islam if he wins in October👀

•🏴‍☠️ $pencer @slzpacked @TheNotoriousMMA the UFC are only giving Islam the title shot in hopes he beats Charles, so Conor can beat Islam & is probably the easiest fight for him to come back too in the top 5. @TheNotoriousMMA the UFC are only giving Islam the title shot in hopes he beats Charles, so Conor can beat Islam & is probably the easiest fight for him to come back too in the top 5.

The One @Mraabukar @TheNotoriousMMA Connor really believes Islam is gonna win so he is trying to sell The potential fight @TheNotoriousMMA Connor really believes Islam is gonna win so he is trying to sell The potential fight

Does Conor McGregor deserve a title shot against Islam Makhachev?

Conor McGregor has repeatedly stated that he feels his next fight should be for the belt.

Despite having just one win in the past six years, McGregor's stardom has kept him in the title picture. Fighters know that fighting McGregor gives them the best opportunity at a big payday. Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 opponent, Charles Oliveira, has been open about wanting a "money-fight" with McGregor.

For Makhachev, fighting McGregor could be about more than money. As we saw with Khabib Nurmagomedov, personal insults from McGregor do not sit well with the religious and family-oriented fighters. The opportunity to humiliate and defeat McGregor could increase the motivation for Islam to make the fight happen.

McGregor would surely be happy to be in the title picture, regardless of who is victorious at UFC 280. If not for his name and star power, it would be hard to envision him working his way back into title contention. The lightweight division is very deep and McGregor has been largely inactive since becoming a double champ.

If the fight against Makhachev materializes, then fans of McGregor can only hope that Conor resembles, on fight day, the fighter who beat Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez to capture double UFC gold.

