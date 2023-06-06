Former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, recently met the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam. An image of the duo, accompanied by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, quickly circulated on the internet, that thrilled fight fans.

The two world-class athletes met each other at Harvard Business School's esteemed executive education program focused on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). Notably, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the first cricketers to attend the prestigious Harvard Business School.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou served as a guest speaker at Harvard Business School in Boston, where he lightheartedly discussed the contractual challenges he encountered during his time with the UFC. In a video that quickly went viral, Ngannou was captured playfully writing, "How to get out of a contract", on a blackboard, alluding to his departure from the UFC and his subsequent lucrative agreement with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Babar Azam shared a group picture with Kamaru Usman and Ngannou, captioning the post:

"When champions like @francis_ngannou, @USMAN84kg and @jaboowins vouching to play cricket, may be it is time for @iMRizwanPak and I to join another sports. Thoughts?"

The wholesome image brought joy to fans, with one fan writing:

"Two world-class athletes from different sports coming together at Harvard University! This is what true inspiration and dedication looks like."

Another fan wrote:

"Lovely. This is diversity."

Yet another fan wrote:

"MMA and cricket legends together . All time favorites. Love you all."

Check out the reactions below:

Paulo Costa dismisses Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman fight speculation

In an exclusive interview on Henry Cejudo's YouTube channel, Paulo Costa expressed his thoughts on the possibility of a showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman.

Costa not only shared his skepticism about the fight's likelihood but also highlighted the potential weight challenges Chimaev might encounter at 170 pounds. Additionally, he hinted at reservations from UFC president Dana White and the organization to book the fight, giving further insight into the situation.

When asked about the possibility of the Chimaev vs. Usman fight, Costa strongly dismissed the idea, stating:

"No, no – I don't believe in that! Dana White doesn’t like these kinds of [fights] – UFC doesn’t like that.”

Henry Cejudo's coach, Eric Albarracin, joined the discussion, weighing in on the potential clash and stating:

"So we don’t know how good Khamzat is… We know how good Kamaru Usman is. Yeah, that’s where I’m at with that… I lean towards Kamaru Usman for experience. One thing is, you can’t substitute his experience.”

Catch Paulo Costa's comments below (3:00):

